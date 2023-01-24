Read full article on original website
M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
HBO renews The Last of Us for a second season
The Last of Us is already shaping up to be one of the best TV shows of 2023, a natural evolution from a video game borrowing the style of prestige TV to prestige TV borrowing the style of a video game. And HBO seems to think so too — The Last of Us will return for a second season, the network announced Friday.
HBO’s The Last of Us improves on the game’s implied gay romance
Three episodes in, it’s clear that HBO’s The Last of Us is a faithful adaptation of the original video game from 2013 — so much so that lines and frames may have been pulled straight from the game. That’s not to say that there aren’t changes, though. Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are making strategic adjustments to certain elements of the game for the new medium and to catch up to modern sensibilities. The first of those changes was with Joel’s partner, Tess, and how her story ultimately came to an end in episode 2. Whether it was an improvement is debatable, but for a show dedicated to preserving the anatomy of the source material, it was notable.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Every type of infected in The Last of Us
The Last of Us’ monsters are not your average zombies. Yes, they’re gross. Yes, they bite. But they’re not reanimated after dying. Instead, they’re living people who have been taken over by a fungus called Cordyceps — their whole thing is multiplying and spreading the infection as far and wide as possible.
Critical Role cast was thrilled to rewrite history with Legend of Vox Machina
Since the web series kicked off in 2012, actual-play phenomena Critical Role has expanded the world of Exandria, with each subsequent campaign taking place later on in the world’s history. But with Prime Video’s animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina, the voice actors return to where it all started, with their first group of misfit mercenaries from the very first campaign. This time, however, they had a chance to rewrite history and make some tweaks to the way it unfolded the first time around.
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie trailer reveals what happened after THAT kiss
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie is coming to North America next month — right on Valentine’s Day! Titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends, the movie will be in theaters for a two-day special event kicking off on Feb. 14. It will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.
Pokémon Go ‘Crackling Voltage’ event guide
Pokémon Go is having an electric-themed event, “Cracking Voltage” from Jan. 27 until Feb. 5. The meat of this event is the Team Go Rocket takeover portion of it, which starts on Feb. 1 at 12 a.m. in your local time. This time, you’ll be able to take down Giovanni in Special Research to get a Shadow Registeel. During that time, Team Go Rocket members will appear more frequently, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to remove the attack Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
Hi-Fi Rush arrived at the perfect time
Hi-Fi Rush is a beacon of hope. The rhythm-based character-action game from Tango Gameworks showed up at this week’s Xbox Developer Direct, only to be surprise-released moments later on Game Pass and Steam. And while the sudden arrival was a novelty, the game itself feels appropriate in its timing. It’s a power fantasy about tearing down an evil corporation whose executives treat workers like fodder in the endless pursuit of wealth.
GoldenEye controls better on Xbox than on Switch
The long, long awaited reissue of Rare’s classic 1997 James Bond shooter GoldenEye 007 is available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles today — and you might want to carefully consider which version you play. As announced earlier this week, only GoldenEye on Switch has online multiplayer. But...
7 things to know before starting the Dead Space remake
TtreThe Dead Space remake rebuilt the 2008 survival horror game from the ground up, with better graphics, smoother controls, and just a general 15-years-later respray. It’s still the same horrifying game, though. Considering that people born the same year as Dead Space are in high school now, it’s probably...
8 movies like Dead Space to watch as a break from vivisecting Necromorphs
Dead Space, the sci-fi horror video game franchise starring the ever-suffering engineer Isaac Clarke, has risen from the dead with a new remake of the 2008 original for modern consoles courtesy of Montreal-based developer EA Motive — and it’s really good! Whether this is your first time descending into the Necromorph-laden bowels of the USG Ishimura, an avid Dead Space fan eager to spot what Motive have changed in this new version, or you just want to know who the heck this dude in a sci-fi diving suit doing the shoot dance in Fortnite is, the 2023 remake of Dead Space is solid on nearly all fronts.
GoldenEye 007 ‘Dam’ mission walkthrough
In GoldenEye 007’s first mission, Dam, you’re dropped off at the base of a dam in the former Soviet Union, and it’s your job to infiltrate the facility and intercept the shipping and contact information. Depending on your difficulty, you have to neutralize the alarms, intercept the...
