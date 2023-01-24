Read full article on original website
How To Unlock The Acid Lab In GTA Online
"GTA Online" lets fans play out all sorts of dark fantasies inspired by exciting crime thrillers. From carrying out daring heists to engaging in gang wars, there are lots of ways for gamers to become criminal masterminds. Rockstar has even given players a chance to take part in their own "Breaking Bad" story and start a mobile drug lab.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
The Best Strategies For Leveling Weapons Fast In Modern Warfare 2
Gaining XP and leveling weapons is a vital part of the early game for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer. Newcomers will find many of the best weapon receivers, attachments, and the ability to tune them are locked until other weapons have been leveled up. Even veterans who have earned all the important stuff may still care about leveling more weapons for the sake of completeness and opening up more options for experimentation.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Release Date And Starter Decks - What We Know So Far
"Disney Lorcana" is a new trading card game from Ravensburger. Ravensburger previously dabbled with the Disney IP with the biggest commercially made puzzle on the market, "Memorable Disney Moments." But now, creating a tabletop card game may be its biggest challenge. "Lorcana" immerses players in the world of Disney by featuring some of the most famous Disney characters, from Moana to The Little Mermaid.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
The Best Stat Tracker For Modern Warfare 2
If you've been playing the "Call of Duty" series for a while, it's likely that you're familiar with the games' emphasis on performance when it comes to multiplayer. For years, players have kept track of their kill-death ratio (K/D) and various other levels of their performance in-game. The series' latest entry, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is no different in this regard. However, when it comes to advanced stat tracking, hardcore players often go to third-party stat trackers to get a better grip on their performance.
Can You Pet Sommie In Fire Emblem Engage?
"Fire Emblem" is back with "Fire Emblem Engage" on the Nintendo Switch. This new entry into the popular turn-based RPG series brings a ton of new content for gamers to enjoy. For example, in "Fire Emblem Engage," players can use these special items called Emblem Rings to fight alongside some of the game's previous protagonists, such as Marth and Roy from "Super Smash Bros." fame. But humans aren't the only ones that can be recruited in "Fire Emblem Engage."
This $10,000 Pokémon Game Was Allegedly Destroyed By US Customs
There's no worse feeling than losing a rare collectable, especially when that collectable is valued around $10,000. Exactly that happened to one Pokémon fan, according to Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios (the independent developer behind the upcoming reboot of "System Shock"). On Thursday, Kick shared a picture of a destroyed original copy of "Pokémon: Yellow" — the final Game Boy game released in the West – to his Twitter account.
Where To Find The Crescent Moon Nut In Dragon Ball Z Kakarot's Bardock DLC
"Dragon Ball Z Kakarot" has plenty of things to keep "Dragon Ball Z" fans busy in the main game, and the "Bardock" DLC only added to it. If players have avoided the 'Failed to Load Save Data' issue, they can experience the new features the "Bardock" DLC offers — like side missions and battles centering around Bardock, Goku's father. The "Bardock" DLC also added relationships between Bardock, his friends, and the rest of the Saiyans on Planet Vegeta (via PlayStation blog). Among the other activities available, players will can visit Freiza Force culinary Melone for a mission that seems simple, asking for a Crescent Moon Nut and Fatty Giant Fish.
Call Of Duty's Premium Service Was A Complete Failure
Only three years after its debut, "Call of Duty: Elite," the franchise's premium subscription service, was shut down entirely, becoming one of Call of Duty's most monumental failures. In 2011, the series' developers over at Activision chose to capitalize on the growing popularity of "Call of Duty" by releasing "Elite." The service gave players access to DLC, competitions, analysis, and strategy, "Call of Duty: Elite TV," and many other similar perks.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Do Critics Think PS5's DualSense Edge Is Worth $200?
Since being announced at 2022's Gamescom event, the DualSense Edge controller — a high-tier gamepad designed for the PlayStation 5 — has made quite a buzz in the gaming world. Undoubtedly PlayStation's answer to Xbox's Elite Series, the DualSense Edge comes with a ton of neat features that are sure to wow PlayStation players looking for a high-quality gamepad to suit all of their gaming needs. However, the drawback to obtaining such a top-tier controller is obviously the price — upon its release, the DualSense Edge will retail at $199. It's a steep price for sure, but is it worth it?
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
The Best Way To Fix 'Double NAT' Error On Xbox Series X
The Xbox series X is a powerhouse of a machine, but like all modern consoles, it relies heavily on a good internet connection for a lot of its functionality. Players don't just need the internet to play online with friends — they also need it to update their software, download titles from Game Pass, and share their captured media. That's why it's so frustrating that so many people have been experiencing something called the 'double NAT' error.
