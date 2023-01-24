Cleveland Orchestra receives $1 million endowment gift from estate of Gay Cull Addicott

Read full article on original website
Mystery surrounds family name origin: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Every name has a story. Mine has a sidebar to it. Nancy was my parents’ original choice. However, a close family friend had a girl just prior to my birth and named her Nancy. So, Joanne Jeanne Berger came to be – me. I am not quite sure how my mom and dad got Joanne. Maybe because they had two sons and wanted to make up for that by combining two female names - Joan and Anne. Whatever the reason, I like my name.
Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibition on French drawings charts the growth of an outstanding collection
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s always something new to learn about the oldest and most familiar stories in the history of art. That’s especially true of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s impressive new exhibition on 19th-century French drawings in its collection. As an exhibition of light-sensitive works...
Chagrin Falls High School Students create Cleanland-a new student organization to clean neighborhood streets
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Most teenagers give an eye roll when discussing cleanliness or cleaning their rooms with their parents, although at Chagrin Falls High School, students formed a new club-Cleanland to eliminate litter on neighborhood streets of Northeast Ohio. A few months ago, Chagrin Falls Junior Luke Neimeier,...
Avon Branch Library ready for community debut Feb. 4: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
You could feel the excitement as representatives from the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS) hosted a private ribbon cutting ceremony program/tour of the newly renovated Avon Branch Library Sunday (Jan. 28), 37485 Harvest Drive. On hand at the event were staff from the LPLS, members of the LPLS Board of...
Fundraiser for South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, to be held Feb. 4
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The summer’s annual Rock the Block is known as South Euclid’s biggest party. But its organizers are looking to get the party started a little early when they hold a Feb. 4 fundraiser in support of the event. That fundraiser will be held from...
An education in Thomas Edison’s early life, at his birthplace home in Milan, Ohio
MILAN, Ohio – More than 40 years after he invented the light bulb, Thomas Edison returned to his boyhood home in northern Ohio and, as day turned to night, asked his sister to turn on the lights. There’s no electricity, she told him. “He was aghast,” said tour guide...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
Cleveland coalition holds vigil for the tragic murder of Tyre Nichols at Willard Park (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A coalition of Cleveland-based racial justice and human rights organizations spearheaded by Black Lives Matter Cleveland held a vigil Sunday near the Free Stamp sculpture in Willard Park, mourning the tragic murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was severely beaten after...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters,’ Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet
AKRON, Ohio – When Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, what fans see is a lanky right-hander who came into his own in 2022, his third big-league season, winning 11 games. But the other side is a 25-year-old who is seriously considering becoming a doctor in...
Old Middleburg Township railroad station radiates vintage charm in Olmsted Falls: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A little frame depot, built more than a century ago, stood for decades along the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, on the south side of Fowles Road in what was then Middleburg Township. Known as a “combination” station in its day, the B&O facility combined both passenger...
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Dear Cleveland City Council, set aside your egos and embrace ‘participatory budgeting’: Leslie Kouba
I remember back when we were eagerly anticipating a new mayor. It was exciting to think about having a less dysfunctional City Hall and a more collaborative administration-council relationship. Sometimes, I even felt hopeful that Councilman Joe Jones would be able to keep track of where the meeting was on the agenda and his email would work better so he had all the information that had been sent to council members.
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Why didn’t voters get to weigh in on multimillion-dollar renovations at Progressive Field?
Why, without a citizens’ vote, are officials in both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County so ready to help subsidize a multimillion-dollar Progressive Field upgrade -- with a billion-dollar possible new domed football stadium being speculated about (“A whole new ballgame is coming to the upper deck,” Jan. 13).
