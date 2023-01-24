Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
I’m turning into my mother – and it makes me so happy
Turning into your parents is a loaded notion. A gesture, a jawline, a phrase that emerges from your mouth without conscious thought, maybe something about carnations, or soup, or men in shiny shoes. “I’m turning into my mother” (or father) is rarely said with simple joy. But when they are no longer around, it can be obscurely comforting. It’s a reflection the literary critic Johanna Thomas-Corr made in a lovely piece of writing about her mother’s recent death. “I have come to like images of myself, simply because they remind me of her,” she wrote. “I rather like the fact I now look a bit like my mother did. I find I am not fighting it.”
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 1-30-23
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet, and how are they all so cute? Watching amazing dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog […] The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 1-30-23 appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Holocaust victims' descendant gets family photos after 80 years
The descendant of a Jewish family who were murdered in the Holocaust has been given a box of photos of her relatives after 80 years. Kitty Odell, from Bristol, said it was an emotional moment. "Everyone had tears in their eyes," she explained. The box was hidden by sympathetic neighbours...
BBC
Isla Bryson: Former classmate of trans rapist feels 'violated'
A former classmate of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said she feels "violated" after learning of her crimes. Louise Turner, 24, was paired with Bryson on a beauty course in Ayrshire. It meant Bryson - who at that point had been charged but not convicted of rape - practised applying...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Grantham: Hundreds of cannabis plants found in disused shop
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a disused shop in Grantham's High Street, police have said. Officers raided the property on Thursday afternoon and found about 1,000 plants across three floors. Lincolnshire Police said the property was visited five minutes after the force was alerted. Two men, aged...
Comments / 0