Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Football rumours: Chelsea seeking to fast-track Enzo Fernandez deal
What the papers sayChelsea are believed to be determined to secure Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. The Telegraph reports the Blues have reopened talks with Benfica over the 22-year-old midfielder after an earlier bid of around £70million was rejected.The paper also reports Nottingham Forest are nearing a deal for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. The 30-year-old is said to be keen on the move.Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao is reportedly on Everton’s radar. The Daily Mail says the club intends on making a move for the 27-year-old to potentially replace Michael Keane, who could shortly be on...
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay.Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset...
Rory McIlroy chased down by Patrick Reed LIVE: Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard and latest updates
Rory McIlroy came into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic on top of the leaderboard but has teegate rival Patrick Reed among a chasing pack which also includes England’s Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury.Leading the weather-affected DP Tour event on Sunday, McIlroy made a late mistake when he found the water on the 18th hole, but he still carried a three-shot lead into this final round over Shinkwin and Bradbury, with LIV Golf rebels Reed and Ian Poulter among a seven-strong group a further shot back at the start of the day.McIlroy and Reed were at the...
Manchester United’s Brazilian revolution taking flight
Erik ten Hag thought of the Manchester weather and shrugged. “It’s no Copacabana, eh?” he said. Definitely not, but, instead of the Rio de Janeiro beach, there was a Brazilian party of sorts on the more sodden turf of Old Trafford. Antony got his first assist for Manchester United. Fred scored with a backheel flick; for half a second of his career, if no more, he looked the heir to Ronaldinho. Casemiro scored a double that, for those who remember previous flagship South American signings, brought him level with Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria on four United goals.Three...
Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024
Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: YouTube star still has 'doubts' over planned fight going ahead
YouTuber Jake Paul says he wants to make Tommy Fury pay for "wasting my time" - and still worries their fight in Saudi Arabia next month won't happen. A match-up between Britain's Fury and the American has been postponed twice already. Last week it was announced the rescheduled fight would...
