Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Isla Bryson: I felt sick after learning trans rapist was in my class
A former classmate of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said she feels "sick" after learning of her crimes. Rachel Ferguson said students enrolled at Ayrshire College should have been told that Bryson was awaiting trial for two rape charges. "They should have more checks in place, not just for trans...
BBC
Bristol rugby player inquest to examine hospital treatment
An inquest into the death of a university rugby player will examine if doctors failed to spot the early signs of a serious infection. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was taken to a hospital in Bristol after dislocating her hip in a University of the West of England (UWE) rugby match on 9 March.
BBC
Cancer survivor in smear test plea to women
A cancer survivor is urging other women not to put off having a smear test. Amanda Trott, from Oxfordshire, delayed going for her cervical screening for six months and, when she did eventually go, it led to a cancer diagnosis. Her treatment involved a complete hysterectomy but, ten years after...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
BBC
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
BBC
Hove: Three young asylum-seekers missing from hotel arrested
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city are currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Gloucester world record holder thanks NHS staff for saving baby
A world record holder has praised the work of hospital staff after they saved the life of his new born baby. Jamie McDonald and his wife Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, nearly lost one of their new born baby twins, Jupiter, because she could not breathe. But the team of healthcare...
BBC
Caf officer banned for 'indecency' denies wrongdoing
A media officer banned by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for five years for "indecent conduct" during an ongoing tournament in Algeria has denied wrongdoing. Beninois journalist Felix Peperipe, who was working for Caf at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the north African nation, was suspended on Monday.
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Comments / 0