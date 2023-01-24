Read full article on original website
Related
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
All About Merle Oberon, the First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee Who Hid Her Heritage from Hollywood
Another Asian woman would not be nominated for Best Actress again until 2023 — 87 years after Oberon's nod for her 1935 film The Dark Angel Before Michelle Yeoh made history as the second Best Actress Academy Award nominee of Asian heritage, there was Merle Oberon. Born in India, Oberon is perhaps best known for her roles in The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934) and 1935's The Dark Angel — the latter of which nabbed her a Best Actress nod in 1936, making her the first Asian woman to do...
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Had a Cake' with Cate Blanchett to Celebrate Oscar Noms: 'Then We Worked'
"It is the thrill of my life," Jamie Lee Curtis told PEOPLE of being nominated for her first Academy Award at age 64, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod for Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the sweet taste of awards season. The first-time Academy Award nominee, 64, told PEOPLE she celebrated the announcement that day with fellow nominee Cate Blanchett while on the set of their upcoming movie, as she appeared Saturday at the AARP 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly...
Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'
"If it's taken away shame on them," Christina Ricci said in a since-deleted IG statement after the Academy announced a review of Andrea Riseborough's surprise nomination for To Leslie Christina Ricci is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Yellowjackets star, 42, defended first-time Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough against the Academy's "very backward" review of her surprise Best Actress nod for indie favorite To Leslie, following a last-minute grassroots campaign. "Seems hilarious that the 'surprise nomination' (meaning tons of money wasn't spent to position...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Katharine McPhee Says She and David Foster Would Love to Have Another Baby, but Are 'Not in Any Rush'
"I love being a mom, I really love it," the American Idol alum said while appearing as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show Katharine McPhee is sharing her thoughts on welcoming another baby with David Foster. While appearing on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Smash alum chatted about the possibility of having another child with her husband and what being a mom means to her. (The pair are currently parents to son Rennie, 23 months.) "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see,"...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine, on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen's two older children, Luna and Miles, are bringing big-sibling vibes in a big way! In an adorable Instagram post shared by their celebrity chef mom, the two elder siblings to newborn Esti Maxine showed off their best styles for some new snaps. In one photo, the pair smile for the camera as Luna, 6½, stands on tiptoe; in another, they sweetly look at one another and smile as Miles, 4½, bends...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
"We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child. The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Have N.Y.C. Night Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' — See the Pics!
The upcoming Apple thriller reunites the Babylon actor with his Ocean's Eleven costar and longtime friend George Clooney Brad Pitt and George Clooney were hard at work on Thursday night. The two longtime friends and actors were seen on the set of their upcoming Apple thriller Wolves looking dialed into their characters as they filmed chilly, nighttime scenes for the movie in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood. Pitt, 59, wore a black leather jacket, and a gray, zippered sweater over a classic white-button down shirt, while Clooney, 61, layered his dark outerwear...
People
391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0