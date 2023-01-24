If the Met Gala red carpet has come to be defined by the naked dress, then the theme of its 2017 exhibition, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, broke the mould. The aesthetic output of 80-year-old Japanese fashion revolutionary Kawakubo – whose cocooning, intentionally worn-in and predominantly black silhouettes sent shockwaves through Paris Fashion Week when she debuted Comme des Garçons in 1981 – has very little to do with red carpet column inches. It’s defined by irreverence and intellectualism, a rigorous, rebellious and decade-spanning analysis of femininity, a microscopic analysis of the stylistic tropes that define and confine the female form. “I do not find clothes that reveal the body attractive,” Kawakubo once explained to Vogue.

