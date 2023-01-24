ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 12

rahn
4d ago

of course he was assaulted... every time one of theses thugs is arrested they claim to be assaulted... if they stop breaking the law..no assault..hummm.

Reply(4)
2
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy