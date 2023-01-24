Read full article on original website
of course he was assaulted... every time one of theses thugs is arrested they claim to be assaulted... if they stop breaking the law..no assault..hummm.
Fulton DA must re-indict jailers in detainee’s death, judge rules
A Fulton County judge has doubled down on his earlier decision to toss the indictment of six current and former detentio...
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta City Councilmember pens somber community letter, says activist shooting death should be independent investigation
ATLANTA — An Atlanta City councilmember is calling for an independent investigation led by the Department of Justice to fairly look into the law enforcement shooting death of an environmental activist protesting the construction of a police training facility. Liliana Bakhtiari released an open letter to the community on...
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the killing of his son’s fiancée’s child in Henry County, o...
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous...
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
APD searching for people who might have seen fight that led to 13-year-old’s death near skating rink
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for people seen on surveillance video in an effort to learn what happened to a 13-year-old murdered near a skating rink. Deshon DuBose was shot in the parking lot of Cascade Family Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday night. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.
Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
A man whose car was stolen in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night found himself facing charges after he pulled a gun and fired at the suspected car thief, authorities said.
YSL trial: Weeks of jury selection, little progress
Juror No. 529, one of hundreds of people summoned ahead of the sweeping gang trial involving rapper Young Thug, didn’t h...
Teen girl injured in Atlanta shootout after she was caught breaking into car, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a 15-year-old girl accused of trying to break into a car was shot during a confrontation in Atlanta early Friday morning. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a apartment on the 2700 block of Vineyards Drive. Officials say the incident started...
Man found shot to death in Five Points near GSU business school, police say
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in the heart of downtown Atlanta, authoritie...
Victim of Cobb County Taco Mac shooting was father of 1-year-old, grandmother says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of the victim of a shooting outside of the Cobb County Taco Mac says she does not know why his coworker would shoot him, she told Channel 2′s Michele Newell. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the...
