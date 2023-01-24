Read full article on original website
Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever
You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Michael B. Jordan Accidentally Punches 'SNL' Star In Hilarious New Promo
The “Creed III” star channeled his inner heavyweight champ ahead of his hosting debut on the show.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Here are four actors who received both Razzie and Oscar nominations for the same performance
Awards season is officially in full swing as critic groups and Academy members vote for the best of the best in acting, directing, producing and more. Alongside the Golden Globe Awards and the various guild and critics awards is the Academy Awards, which is undoubtedly the most prestigious ceremony and a major honor for those who are nominated.
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
