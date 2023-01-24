You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...

