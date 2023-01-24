ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
ARTnews

Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
EW.com

The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations

And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie

Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
People

Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination

The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...

