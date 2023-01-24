Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Polygon defies flat market, posting 8% gains
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $2.09 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,044.31 billion — down 0.2% from $1,046.4 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap fell 0.2% to $442.43 billion from $443.07 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap dropped 1.6% to $193.42 billion from $196.32 billion.
As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue rally, capitulation severity has lessened
Net Unrealized Profit/Loss is the difference between Relative Unrealized Profit and Relative Unrealized Loss. This metric can also be calculated by subtracting realized cap from the market cap and dividing the result by the market cap. Bear market bottoms occur when capitulation occurs, even when the strongest hands sell due...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX reveals creditors; U.S. man spends BTC on hitmen
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 26 saw defunct crypto exchange FTX reveal its full list of creditors. Elsewhere, a Washington man has been sentenced to prison for hiring hitmen with Bitcoin. Plus, Coinbase has been fined $3.6 million by Netherlands regulators, U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on the SEC to fight crypto fraud, and Moody’s is developing a stablecoin scoring system. Plus, research on Ethereum gas usage.
Riding an electric wave Litecoin’s hashrate hits all-time high
Litecoin (LTC )has been one of the best-performing big-cap tokens over the last several months, and its hashrate just hit a new all-time high, signaling some potential bullish activity on the network. After falling to a low of $40.60 back in July 2022, LTC has risen by more than 125%...
Bitcoin fear and greed index enters ‘greed’ zone after 10 months
For the first time since March 30, 2022, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed index is firmly in the “greed” zone. With BTC up nearly 40% year-to-date, the index signals a bullish sentiment as the original cryptocurrency makes significant strides after plummeting to below $16,000 and a two-year low in 2022.
SEC re-declines Bitcoin ETF from ARK, 21Shares
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected a Bitcoin spot ETF from ARK and 21 Shares, as indicated in a Jan. 26 filing. Cboe BZX intended to list the planned ETF. The exchange’s proposed rule change, which would have allowed the listing, was specifically rejected today. The...
Hoskinson reacts to push back against CoinDesk acquisition
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to criticism over his proposed acquisition of CoinDesk by saying “[this] epitomizes the fundamental problem of journalism.”. Specifically, he was referring to an op-ed from crypto media outlet Protos, titled, “Opinion: Charles Hoskinson would be the worst thing to happen to CoinDesk,” which blasted Hoskinson’s take on overhauling journalism by changing the incentive structure through “veracity bonds.”
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana and Cardano lead market recovery
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $23.04 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,046.4 billion — up 2.3% from $1,023.36 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 1.7% to $443.07 billion from $436.03 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap gained 3.7% to $196.32 billion from $189.4 billion.
Silvergate Capital announces the suspension of Series A preferred stock dividends
Silvergate Capital, the parent company to the crypto bank Silvergate, has announced it will be suspending Series A preferred stock dividends as it hopes to restructure following heavy loses and FUD surroundings its exposure to several now defunct crypto entities. The company said Jan. 27 that it was doing so...
Optimism (OP) hits new ATH despite 70% transaction volume decline
Layer 2 (L2) network Optimism (OP) transaction volume has declined by over 70% to 200,000 from an all-time high (ATH) of 800,000, according to Etherscan data. Meanwhile, despite the steep decline in its transaction volume, Optimism’s OP printed a $2.49 ATH on Jan. 25, according to CryptoSlate data. Optimism’s...
Bitcoin wallet cracking competition unbeaten as seed words revealed
Wallet provider, Wasabi Wallet, launched an educational Bitcoin competition on Jan. 23, asking people to ‘crack’ the seed phrase of a wallet loaded with over 4 million Sats. The project, titled ‘Hunting Sats,’ is backed by Swan Bitcoin, Trezor, Blockstream, and several other respected companies in the Bitcoin...
Argo Blockchain hit with class action lawsuit over IPO misinformation
Argo Blockchain investors have filed a lawsuit alleging that the crypto miner made misleading statements and concealed important information during its initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Texas-based Bitcoin mining firm went public on Sept. 23, 2021, after submitting the required documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Gaming unique active wallets grew 60% in 2022 – on-chain transactions up 37%
Web 3 gaming on-chain transactions and Unique Active Wallets (UAW) recorded 37% and 60% growth during 2022, according to a recent report from DappRadar. The top three most popular gaming blockchains were Wax (WAXP), Hive (HIVE), and BNB Chain (BNB), with 353,000, 234,000, and 136,000 daily UAWs, respectively, according to the DappRadar report.
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, 27th January, 2023, Chainwire — Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges....
Binance, Bank to the Future among secret bidders of Celsius assets – Tiffany Fong
Crypto journalist Tiffany Fong has named five crypto firms, including Binance, Bank to the Future, and Galaxy Digital, as secret bidders of bankrupt Celsius Network’s assets. In a Jan. 26 substack post, Fong said she had obtained leaked documents of Celsius bidding proposals which were submitted in November 2022....
Token unlocks: short-term volatility brings long-term growth
Token unlocks are significant events that have the power to sway the market. CryptoSlate looked at price data for six different crypto projects, ranging from high-cap to mid-cap, to better understand how their token unlocks affected the market. Polygon (MATIC) On Oct. 26, 2019, the Polygon network unlocked 190 million...
Solana-based Friktion urges users to withdraw funds as it halts front-end operations
Solana-based DeFi platform Friktion has urged its users to withdraw their funds from the protocol, as it moves to suspend all frontend operations. The Friktion team said it made the tough decision to suspend its operations due to the worsening financial crisis resulting from the FTX collapse and Solana’s repeated outages.
The biggest global tech experts announced as speakers at TMRW Dubai
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Following last year’s groundbreaking debut success in Belgrade, TMRW conference, the world’s largest emerging tech event, will be making its spectacular...
