California State

RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
WSB Radio

Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”. Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive...
WRAL

Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million

CNN — Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
Reuters

India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court will consider petitions next week against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.
Variety

Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024

Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
WRAL

Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed

CNN — The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?. The Fed's actions beyond this week's meeting will depend primarily on whether inflation is truly...
WRAL

Gautam Adani's business loses $50 billion in market value after short seller report

CNN — The value of Gautam Adani's business empire has crashed by more than $50 billion this week since Hindenburg Research, a US firm that makes money from short selling, published a blistering report accusing it of fraud. India's Adani Group has denounced Hindenburg's allegations as "baseless" and "malicious,"...
WRAL

China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind

CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...
WRAL

'A war of attrition': Humans and extreme drought damaging Amazon rainforest much more than thought, study suggests

CNN — Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study. While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation -- where trees are completely cleared and land use changes -- this study looks at "degradation." This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.
WRAL

NICHOLAS KRISTOF: A smarter way to reduce gun deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist and has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”. Once again the United States is seared by screams, shots, blood, sirens and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

