New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”. Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive...
WRAL
Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's contact with FTX's ex-general counsel is 'suggestive' of witness tampering
CNN — Federal prosecutors said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried contacted the former general counsel of the crypto trading platform earlier this month in a move they say may constitute witness tampering. A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. Prosecutors with the US attorney's office for the Southern District of...
WRAL
Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million
CNN — Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court will consider petitions next week against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.
Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024
Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
WRAL
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed
CNN — The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?. The Fed's actions beyond this week's meeting will depend primarily on whether inflation is truly...
WRAL
Gautam Adani's business loses $50 billion in market value after short seller report
CNN — The value of Gautam Adani's business empire has crashed by more than $50 billion this week since Hindenburg Research, a US firm that makes money from short selling, published a blistering report accusing it of fraud. India's Adani Group has denounced Hindenburg's allegations as "baseless" and "malicious,"...
WRAL
Viewer warning: Video shows attacker lunge at Paul Pelosi with hammer, breaking glass at home
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting...
WRAL
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...
WRAL
'A war of attrition': Humans and extreme drought damaging Amazon rainforest much more than thought, study suggests
CNN — Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study. While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation -- where trees are completely cleared and land use changes -- this study looks at "degradation." This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.
WRAL
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: A smarter way to reduce gun deaths
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist and has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”. Once again the United States is seared by screams, shots, blood, sirens and...
