Washington State

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
Central Washington Rep. Newhouse Sponsors Fentanyl Bill

4th District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse introduced a bill, along with co-sponsors Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), to help combat fentanyl trafficking in the United States. The S.A.F.E Act. The Save Americans from the Fentanyl Emergency Act would permanently make all fentanyl-related drugs categorized as Schedule I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Is Tri-Cities Homeless Rate Growing Faster Than Washington State?

You can see it almost everywhere you travel around the Tri-Cities. Our homeless problem is growing fast, but what is the cause?. I see it illustrated on multiple street corners I drive by every day and I know I am not the only one that notices. The Tri-Cities homeless problem is getting worse and it is happening quickly. There are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area and that number is growing according to the Homeless Management Information System. A recent study has identified some of the reasons why the Tri-Cities homeless problem is growing faster than the rest of Washington State as a whole.
WASHINGTON STATE
Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?

One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers

A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
YAKIMA, WA
Washington State Lawmakers Spar Over Pursuit Bill

Eyebrows were raised last week when 45th District State Senator Manka Dhingra D-Redmond said she would not introduce the senate version of a pair of bipartisan bills addressing police pursuits (HB 1363 and SB 5352) in the Law & Justice Committee for a hearing. Recently I laid out the changes...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

