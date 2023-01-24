Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
Paradise Post
Half Moon Bay: DA confirms report that shooter was triggered by $100 equipment bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Bay Area News Group on Friday that a report that suspected Half Moon Bay killer Chunli Zhao told investigators his shooting spree came after he was enraged by a $100 equipment bill from his boss was accurate. NBC Bay Area first...
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Suspect Arrested In South Bay for Cold-Case 2021 Stabbing In Upper Haight
The SFPD believes they have the culprit in a fatal stabbing in the Haight-Ashbury that occurred 16 months ago. The suspect, 27-year-old Meredith Dechert, was taken into custody Friday in Milpitas, as KRON4 reports. Dechert was initially booked into Santa Clara County jail, and since then has been booked on suspicion of murder into San Francisco County Jail, per KTVU.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
Broken East San Jose traffic light signals disparities
A traffic signal in a busy intersection still hasn’t been repaired, and residents said it’s part of a long line of disparities in East San Jose. A temporary signal at Ocala Avenue and Capitol Expressway has been operating at the intersection since last September, after a traffic accident on Sep. 24 knocked the original signal over. While... The post Broken East San Jose traffic light signals disparities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
SFist
Monday Shootout In Oakland Took Place During Music Video Shoot, Appears Gang Related
Because it occurred in such close succession with two mass shootings in California, a shooting incident in Oakland Monday night in which one person died and four others were injured by gunfire is being talked about in the media as a third mass shooting, but the evidence points to something different, like shootout involving multiple guns.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
Suspect in deadly stabbing on San Francisco's Haight Street arrested in Milpitas
MILPITAS – Authorities in the South Bay made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Haight Street in San Francisco last year.On the morning of September 8, officers responded to the area of Haight and Shrader streets on report of a person bleeding on the ground. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.The victim, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Police did not give the victim's name.Homicide investigators later identified a 27-year-old San Francisco woman as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.On Friday, officers with the Milpitas Police Department located the suspect and detained her. The suspect, identified as Merideth Dechert, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.Jail records show Dechert was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday. Dechert is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when she would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
Suspect arrested in Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Haight-Ashbury, police announced on Tuesday. Meredith Dechert of San Francisco was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 8, 2021 stabbing and was subsequently located and detained in Milpitas on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police officers were called just before 6:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021 to the area of Haight...
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
Friends of Half Moon Bay shooting victims demand better pay, living conditions for farmworkers
"A lot of people (farmworkers) live in poor conditions and nobody knows that," said Karina Santiago, a friend of a victim.
Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter
SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside...
