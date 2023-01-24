ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis

By Lawrencia Grose
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning.

MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting.

Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation

