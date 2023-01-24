Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning.

MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting.

Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.