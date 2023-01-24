Read full article on original website
Braves News: Dana Brown to Astros, Vaughn Grissom analysis, and more
The Houston Astros have officially announced that they have hired Dana Brown as their new General Manager. 55-year-old Brown has spent the last four seasons as the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Being involved in the Braves’ last four drafts, Brown is partially credited with bringing Michael...
Brian Snitker has more-than-earned this contract extension with the Braves
I’m sure that y’all remember this story pretty clearly, but it has to be repeated just to set the tone for this piece. It was late-August 2017 and the Braves had just got done losing yet another game in another rebuilding season. This one came in heartbreaking fashion, as the Braves had rallied back from being down two runs on two occasions to take an eighth-inning lead but lost that lead to the Mariners thanks to a poor outing from Jim Johnson. This was just the latest in a string of bad performances from Johnson and Brian Snitker was feeling the heat from bringing him into the game once again.
Braves News: Bally Bankruptcy, Roger Centre, more
One of the more interesting developments of the offseason has come out over the last week. First with the news that longtime Braves broadcaster Chip Caray would be leaving for the St. Louis broadcast crew, and more recently with the news that Bally Sports may be going bankrupt. The former will quite obviously affect our viewing experience of the Braves, with a different commentator presumably being selected to replace Chip. The latter may have a more fundamental affect, both impacting the cash flow of the franchise and the viewing experience at every level. This will be a story to track as we ramp up towards the season.
How does looming bankruptcy for Bally Sports affect the Braves?
As you may have seen in the news recently, it’s looking like the company that runs Bally Sports is heading for bankruptcy. Instead of trying to explain what’s going on like I’m some business genius, I’ll let the people who actually know what they’re talking about do the explaining. Take it away, Bloomberg:
This Day in Braves History: January 28
1980 - Hank Aaron refuses an award from commissioner Bowie Kuhn honoring him for his 715th home run. Aaron’s stance is that baseball’s treatment of retired black ballplayers falls far short of what is needed. MLB History. 1901 - The American League formally organizes as a major league...
Bonus Bust: Big bucks do little in international free agency
January 2023 has been relatively quiet for the Atlanta Braves, punctuated by a few big days. In the middle of the month, the international free agency (IFA) signing period re-opened; a few days before that, MLB reinstated former Braves executive John Coppolella, who was ousted for improprieties in this market, and then banned from baseball for refusing to cooperate with the MLB investigation. The combination of these two events made me think about the actual value of international free agents, particularly the highly-rated ones that get the biggest bonuses, the most hype, and the biggest headlines. Back in 2019, Kiley McDaniel wrote a nice piece for Fangraphs about the value of IFA money on the whole. (McDaniel briefly worked in the Coppolella Front Office in between stints at Fangraphs, and is now with ESPN.)
Braves extend Brian Snitker through 2025 season
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have extended Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2025 season. He helped guide the team to 101 wins in 2022 and finished third in Manager of the Year voting. Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez as the team’s manager in 2016. He helped guide the...
Offseason open thread, 1/28/2023
The Rays came out of Arbitration Figure Friday with seven players heading to arbitration, which is a massive number. Over the last few days, they’ve been whittling them down with extensions — Pete Fairbanks and Jeffrey Springs signed multi-year deals recently, and Yandy Diaz appears to be next in line.
