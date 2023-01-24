Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
ems1.com
Treat in place program launches in N.Y.
CAPTIAL REGION, N.Y. — UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading digital health provider, and MVP Health Care (MVP), a nationally recognized health plan, recently announced the launch of Treatment in Place. This new initiative will provide MVP members with "access to the right care, at the right time, wherever...
Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday. According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.
ems1.com
Conn. groups release naloxone administration training video in response to opioid crisis
"First responders play a critical role," says Peter Canning, paramedic and EMS coordinator for U. Conn.'s John Dempsey Hospital — HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy and others recently released the following training video onnaloxone administration for first responders. The opioid crisis continues to stress EMS resources.
WTVQ
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
police1.com
The special relationship exception and liability
The presence of officers at a scene where two EMS workers interacted with a patient who subsequently died necessitates a discussion about the special relationship exception to municipal liability — The December 18, 2022, police bodycam video oftwo Illinois EMS workers interacting with a patient who subsequently died provided preliminary evidentiary support for criminal charges filed against them.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Washington Examiner
Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws
(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
county17.com
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?
Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
