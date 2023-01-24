ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Related
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
DES PLAINES, IL
ems1.com

Treat in place program launches in N.Y.

CAPTIAL REGION, N.Y. — UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading digital health provider, and MVP Health Care (MVP), a nationally recognized health plan, recently announced the launch of Treatment in Place. This new initiative will provide MVP members with "access to the right care, at the right time, wherever...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday. According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.
JENNINGS, MO
WTVQ

Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
SOMERSET, KY
police1.com

The special relationship exception and liability

The presence of officers at a scene where two EMS workers interacted with a patient who subsequently died necessitates a discussion about the special relationship exception to municipal liability — The December 18, 2022, police bodycam video oftwo Illinois EMS workers interacting with a patient who subsequently died provided preliminary evidentiary support for criminal charges filed against them.
edglentoday.com

Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
WGN News

Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
ILLINOIS STATE
county17.com

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WTWO/WAWV

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?

Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy