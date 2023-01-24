Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
Gov. Pillen hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. "What we do with the people's money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
Gov. Pillen appoints new State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Scott Cordes as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," said Governor Pillen. "He understands...
Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Bill aims to protect Neb. farmers from nuisance lawsuits
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million
LINCOLN, Neb.-A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to its highest level since October 2022. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until...
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
State laws vary widely on whether felons can run for office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The case of a defeated New Mexico candidate arrested in a politically motivated shooting spree has turned a spotlight on an issue that has been evolving in the states: whether people with criminal convictions are eligible to run for public office. Solomon Peña overwhelmingly lost a...
High court sides with Nebraska HHS workers over dress code
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld on Friday a lower court judge's ruling that sided with state employees who fought back against a government dress code banning blue jeans. In late 2019, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services advised its employees of a new...
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
Neb. state employee union wins right to wear blue jeans
LINCOLN — In a battle over wearing blue jeans, a state employees union has prevailed. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the State Department of Health and Human Services had overstepped its bounds by changing the dress code — and banning blue jeans and other casual dress — in violation of its labor contract.
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: Whatever Your Flavor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Whatever your flavor, you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. "Whatever Your Flavor" has been officially unveiled as this year's State Fair theme. Fair officials like to point to both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”. "Everyone loves fair food, whether it's the traditional...
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
