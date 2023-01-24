ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends

ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old

YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
Developer unveils plan for student high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new apartment high-rise geared toward University of Michigan students may be coming to William Street in downtown Ann Arbor. At an open house event at the downtown library Thursday night, Jan. 26, Chicago-based developer Core Spaces offered community members a first look at tentative plans for a 15- to 17- story building with 190 to 210 apartments that could rise on the University of Michigan Credit Union site next to the library.
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
