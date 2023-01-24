ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO