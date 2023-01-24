Read full article on original website
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends
ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old
YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
New president of Ann Arbor Hands On Museum says position is a joy
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The newest leader of two science and nature programs in Ann Arbor hopes to approach the job with joy. Susan Westhoff, who has lived in Ann Arbor since 2011, was recently named president and executive director of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center. She previously served as the organization’s COO.
Developer unveils plan for student high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new apartment high-rise geared toward University of Michigan students may be coming to William Street in downtown Ann Arbor. At an open house event at the downtown library Thursday night, Jan. 26, Chicago-based developer Core Spaces offered community members a first look at tentative plans for a 15- to 17- story building with 190 to 210 apartments that could rise on the University of Michigan Credit Union site next to the library.
Self-proclaimed ‘sovereign citizen’ sentenced for paying taxes with fake $1M checks
LANSING, MI – A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen – who claims he is exempt from paying state taxes – has been sentenced for writing three fraudulent checks of $1 million each to the Michigan Treasury. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County, was sentenced on Wednesday by Ingham County...
Upcoming $200M Eastern Michigan dorm seeks tax-exempt status
YPSILANTI, MI - A Wisconsin bond authority is helping Eastern Michigan University achieve tax-exempt status for its new student housing project. The “Welcome Home 2025″ project aims to add hundreds of new beds, while renovating most of the existing dorms on the Ypsilanti campus. The Public Finance Authority,...
Ann Arbor OKs $39K lawsuit settlement with Lyft driver rear-ended by police
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has agreed to pay $39,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming a city police officer in an unmarked vehicle rear-ended another motorist’s car. City Council authorized the settlement this week, OK’ing the payout for plaintiff Rasiel Alvarez-Rodriguez, though the city denied certain allegations and is not admitting liability.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 29
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. North Fourth Avenue: The road between Beakes and Depot streets will see a full closure starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
There’s a growing demand for zero-proof cocktails at Ann Arbor restaurants
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kristin Knake pushes a glass with a yellow-green liquid across the table. The makeshift bar, full of glasses and chopped fruits, is set up in a sunlit room in her home. An ice bucket full of pop-top bottles and other drinks sits behind her. “This is...
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
