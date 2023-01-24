ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Longtime Charlotte Christian baseball coach passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Christian School is mourning the passing of a beloved baseball coach after a battle with lung cancer. On Saturday, the school announced varsity coach Greg Simmons' death, reminiscing on his 30-year tenure with the Knights and the storied career he led. Simmons joined the school in 1989, taking the helm of the baseball program in 1992.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center. This no-cost event is open to the public. “We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gun found at Kannapolis high school, juvenile petition to be sought

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, the Kannapolis Police Department confirmed. Officials said a student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. A school resource officer was notified and located the weapon.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 6 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get excited about clear skies and great events this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Start your weekend on a sophisticated note with Jazz at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, featuring a backdrop of beautiful art, featuring rising modern jazz artists. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte transportation leaders discuss proposed I-77 tolls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders discussed proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 6 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How the new express bus stops will impact CMS students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new express stops program is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2023-24 school year. CMS express stop bus routes will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185. The stops will be available for full and partial magnet high school students and should reduce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: Charlotte's monthly superlatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are new to Charlotte or just want to know what the weather is like, this article is for you. Weather statistics can be a boring subject, so let's liven it up in true yearbook fashion and name some superlatives to denote some of Charlotte's monthly extremes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 Charlotte restaurants, chefs nominated for James Beard Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists. Our local nominees include Greg Collier of Leah & Louise for Outstanding Chef, Salud Cerveceria for Outstanding Bar and Sam Hart of Counter- for Best Chef in the Southeast. Nominees will be announced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
