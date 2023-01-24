Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime Charlotte Christian baseball coach passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Christian School is mourning the passing of a beloved baseball coach after a battle with lung cancer. On Saturday, the school announced varsity coach Greg Simmons' death, reminiscing on his 30-year tenure with the Knights and the storied career he led. Simmons joined the school in 1989, taking the helm of the baseball program in 1992.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
WCNC
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center. This no-cost event is open to the public. “We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals,...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a victim with...
Gun found at Kannapolis high school, juvenile petition to be sought
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, the Kannapolis Police Department confirmed. Officials said a student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. A school resource officer was notified and located the weapon.
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
'I was absolutely flabbergasted' | U.S. is facing a shortage of developmental specialists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom said she was floored after learning the wait time for a doctor’s appointment with a developmental pediatrician was close to a full year. She quickly learned she was not alone, and both hospital systems in the area are scheduling appointments months out.
QC Happenings: 6 things to do in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get excited about clear skies and great events this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Start your weekend on a sophisticated note with Jazz at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, featuring a backdrop of beautiful art, featuring rising modern jazz artists. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.
Charlotte transportation leaders discuss proposed I-77 tolls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders discussed proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 6 p.m....
How the new express bus stops will impact CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new express stops program is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2023-24 school year. CMS express stop bus routes will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185. The stops will be available for full and partial magnet high school students and should reduce...
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
Weather IQ: Charlotte's monthly superlatives
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are new to Charlotte or just want to know what the weather is like, this article is for you. Weather statistics can be a boring subject, so let's liven it up in true yearbook fashion and name some superlatives to denote some of Charlotte's monthly extremes.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
3 Charlotte restaurants, chefs nominated for James Beard Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists. Our local nominees include Greg Collier of Leah & Louise for Outstanding Chef, Salud Cerveceria for Outstanding Bar and Sam Hart of Counter- for Best Chef in the Southeast. Nominees will be announced...
'We will all be in better hands' | How a Charlotte group is connecting with youth to promote anti-violence work, building bridges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite what it seems like, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said the city is seeing an overall drop in violent crimes. It comes as several local organizations are committed to pushing violence out of their communities. Heal Charlotte is one of them. Group leaders say they...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0