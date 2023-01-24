NDSU got back in the win column with a 91-75 win over UND on Friday night at the SHAC. This is their 10th win in the last 12 meetings against their in-state rival. Both teams went back and forth in the first half, trading threes and baskets. The Bison pulled away a bit towards the end of the half, taking a 53-46 lead into the halftime break. NDSU came out with an 8-0 run to start the second half and never looked back, getting up by as many as 20 points in the second half. North Dakota native Grant Nelson dominated this game from start to finish, scoring 24 points in the first half and finishing with 36 points. Another North Dakota native Boden Skunberg finished the game with 17 points. UND was led by Matt Norman with 25 points. The win moves NDSU to 6-4 in conference play and in a log jam for second place in the Summit League. The loss sends UND to 1-9 in conference play.

