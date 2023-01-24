Read full article on original website
Punk Chef Pizza + Bar Abruptly Closes in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A pizza restaurant and bar that opened in its new location in Moorhead last summer is now closed for good. In a social media post, the operators of Punk Chef Pizza + Bar announced that Saturday night, January 28, they were officially closing their doors.
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Red River Valley Fair
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair made another concert announcement; rock and roll powerhouse Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the grandstands on Saturday, July 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. and special presale opportunities will be announced next week. The fair...
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
1-28-23 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota. Pat inspires listeners to participate in Giving Hearts Day on February 9, 2023 by going to givingheartsday.org. Pat is also an avid farmland investor. He shares his philosophy...
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
15 year-old boy found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
NDSU rolls past UND for season sweep
NDSU got back in the win column with a 91-75 win over UND on Friday night at the SHAC. This is their 10th win in the last 12 meetings against their in-state rival. Both teams went back and forth in the first half, trading threes and baskets. The Bison pulled away a bit towards the end of the half, taking a 53-46 lead into the halftime break. NDSU came out with an 8-0 run to start the second half and never looked back, getting up by as many as 20 points in the second half. North Dakota native Grant Nelson dominated this game from start to finish, scoring 24 points in the first half and finishing with 36 points. Another North Dakota native Boden Skunberg finished the game with 17 points. UND was led by Matt Norman with 25 points. The win moves NDSU to 6-4 in conference play and in a log jam for second place in the Summit League. The loss sends UND to 1-9 in conference play.
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Fargo Police Chief: “Memphis officers’ conduct abhorrent, horrendous, and heinous act”
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities released video footage Friday showing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the...
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
NDSU to eliminate two colleges
The North Dakota Board of Higher Education today (Thursday) passed a resolution in support of a round of budget cuts announced this week by NDSU President David Cook. In an effort to deal with a looming $10 million dollar budget shortfall the Fargo campus plans to eliminate two of seven colleges. The move could result in the loss of up to 35 full-time employees.
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker. Matrix Fireworks, out...
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
