John Volosin, 71; no service
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Paul Kerwin, 87; incomplete
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, died Monday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ruth Maloney, 88; service Jan. 30
Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
Thomas Dudley, 74; no service
Thomas “Tom” Glenn Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Tom was born on June 7, 1948, to the late Gray and Lillian Dudley. A native of Carteret County, he was a United States Navy Veteran who bravely served during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the Crystal Coast, Tom worked diligently as a self-employed commercial fisherman, always ready for the next big catch and forever appreciating the open waters.
John Leonard Jr., 84; service Feb. 2
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends...
Yoshiko Toler; private service
Yoshiko Hishitani Toler, who was 94 years, 10 months old, passed away abruptly on January 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mebane, NC. A private memorial service in Morehead City is tentatively scheduled for April, 2023. Yoshiko was born on March 18, 1928, to Keikichi Hayakawa and Matsue...
Fred Josey, 85; no service
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.
NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines
— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
Saturday, Jan. 28 marks 37th anniversary of Challenger explosion; Beaufort pilot remembered
BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native. That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is...
Newport town manager holds second citizens workshop
NEWPORT – The town’s newly hired manager, William Shanahan, sat before a full house Tuesday night in the town commissioners’ boardroom for the second of two town hall meetings with residents. A similar meeting was conducted a week prior during the morning, Tuesday Jan. 17, which also garnered a full house.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Simple gifts send a message
I am writing to thank Morehead City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
CCC hosts state community college presidents’ conference
— Community college presidents from across the state gathered Jan. 25-27 at Carteret Community College (CCC) for their winter quarterly meeting. It’s the first time CCC has hosted the NC Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP) conference, where presidents get briefed on a variety of issues impacting the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Fifty-two of the state’s 58 community college presidents signed up for the event.
Teacher’s Building groundbreaking rekindles fond memories
HAMMOCKS BEACH - If the walls could talk. A building on the grounds near the entrance of Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro is getting a new lease on life. The Teacher’s Building, the hub of African American culture in the mid-20th Century will be transformed into a 5,340 square foot community space for event rentals including conferences, workshops, family gatherings and more, according to N.C. Parks Spokesperson Katie Hall.
'Operation Snowplow' nets 35 drug arrests in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY - A coordinated effort between Onslow County and regional law enforcement recently resulted in the arrest of 35 individuals accused of drug distribution and possession. GALLERY: Operation Snow Plow arrests. To help combat the increased presence of illegal street drugs and overdose deaths in the county, a three-day...
Beaufort police chief gives quarterly update
BEAUFORT - Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. joined the public Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot to discuss what is happening in the community. During his quarterly update, Burdette provided an in-depth look at data from the last several months, as well as statistics, trends and daily operation information from the department.
Two men sent to prison on charges related to overdose death of Onslow County man
ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the 2020 death of Paul Disorbo. Law enforcement went to the Onslow County man's residence the day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Cedar Point board OKs permit for change in use of property at storage business
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night approved a special-use permit to allow the owner of a storage business at 1062 Highway 24 to use the rear portion of a graveled parking area for portable storage units. The board’s vote came during its regular monthly meeting in the...
