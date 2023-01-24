Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.

CAPE CARTERET, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO