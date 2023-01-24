Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege
A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
KCJJ
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
KCRG.com
Another adult, teen arrested for shots fired incident in Tiffin
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together on October 24th, 2022, with the plan of assaulting a juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office and criminal complaints show a group of individuals planned to travel to a home in Coralville to not only assault a juvenile but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
ourquadcities.com
Former resident charged in apartment fire
A former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline was charged with setting the complex on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. At 10:12 a.m.., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, a 16-unit multi-family apartment complex known as Timber Knoll Apartments. Moline Fire and Police personnel responded and located an active fire in the apartment complex which was later brought under control by the fire department, according to a release from Moline Police.
19-year-old Bettendorf woman arrested for soliciting over $37K with false cancer claims
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury
Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
ourquadcities.com
18-year-old woman arrested in hit and run
An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
Police recover money, wig, medical supplies during search warrant on Madison Russo's apartment
The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage. As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid...
WQAD
Suspect arrested after domestic dispute, police chase in Rock Island Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in jail after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire and a short police chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street after a domestic...
Comments / 1