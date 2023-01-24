Read full article on original website
Related
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
wdbr.com
More voices against ban
A southern Illinois sheriff, who says it’s unconstitutional for him to enforce Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, says emohasis on mental health works. And if the question is whether public leaders will pony up the money needed for it, Crawford County’s William Rutan says – it’s already being done.
thecentersquare.com
As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
thecentersquare.com
How Living Off the Grid in Illinois Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
tspr.org
Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois are on hold
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) next month, including plans for an additional route. Environmental groups...
State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8%...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
How Much of Your Living Costs Will Social Security Cover in These 10 Illinois Cities
Social Security was never intended to cover a retired person's entire budget. Rather, it was designed as a supplementary source of income to complement a retiree's own personal savings. However, many...
thecentersquare.com
Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
Comments / 1