Illinois quick hits: Concerns over children and cannabis edibles; 1967 blizzard anniversary
Medical officials in Illinois are warning adults to keep marijuana edibles out of the reach of children after what they call an alarming jump in the number of accidental consumptions. The number of incidents of children 5 and younger consuming edibles from 2017-2021 in Illinois increased from 5 to 232...
Illinois quick hits: U of I increases tuition; company reportedly won't insure some cars
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has approved a tuition increase for in-state freshmen who will begin school next fall at the Champaign-Urbana and Chicago campuses. Incoming freshmen from Illinois will see a 1.9% increase in their tuition. With the increase, the base in-state tuition for undergraduates at the...
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to...
How Living Off the Grid in Georgia Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Crime continues to be main issue among Chicago mayoral candidates
(The Center Square) – Candidates in the 2023 Chicago mayoral election say incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not done enough to stop crime. Earlier this week, Lightfoot broke ground on a $170 million project that will construct a taxpayer-funded public safety center on the city's west side. The center will also provide the city's first responders with the "most modern facilities to hone their skills for emergency response situations, investigations, and tactical operations."
Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and...
How Living Off the Grid in Pennsylvania Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8%...
Vermont Border Patrol apprehensions in first 3 months of fiscal 2023 surpassed past two years combined
(The Center Square) – Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, in the first three months of fiscal 2023 apprehended more foreign nationals entering the country illegally than they did in the past two fiscal years combined, its sector chief, Robert Garcia said this week.
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office this week.
Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
Schools available increase in Wisconsin choice program
(The Center Square) – Schools available and student enrollment are up in Wisconsin for its choice program. The state’s Department of Public Instruction on Friday released the list of schools available for the 2023-24 school year. At 339, it's 25 more than this year. School Choice Wisconsin says...
TikTok banned by University of Wisconsin system
(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban. The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers. The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all...
Framework for retail marijuana market in Virginia one step closer
(The Center Square) – A committee of Virginia lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that seeks to establish a retail market for sales of recreational marijuana beginning next year – a measure lawmakers are mulling almost two years after the state legalized the substance. The Senate Rehabilitation and Social...
Education law defended by Iowa governor
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a statement Friday related to the law she signed on Tuesday, and a comment she attributed to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. In trying to confirm authenticity, The Center Square contacted the American Federation of Teachers on...
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed
(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to...
