Albany, GA

The joy of watching birds

By Donna Anderson Citizen Journalist
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Seeing cardinals can mean love, friendship and music. They love to chirp and sing. They fill the air with a chorus of beauty and joy. Special Photo: Donna Anderson

ALBANY — I read with much interest the story about about Ulf’s (Kirchdorfer) bird watching. I have always loved to see and hear birds. I watch and enjoy them from our front and back porches, the kitchen window, and the living room. Really, any place that I can see them makes me happy.

Birds leave me full of wonder and appreciation for life’s good things. This morning, I saw one male, red cardinal, and then all of a sudden, he was joined by another cardinal that could have been his twin. I was sitting in the living room when I saw them and took their picture through the window glass. Then a female joined them. I took a picture of all three, but it wasn’t that clear.

Albany, GA
