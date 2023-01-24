ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma basketball: Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA career 3-point record

Taylor Robertson set a new NCAA career record for three-point shooting, but it wasn’t enough to get the 14th-ranked Sooners a win as OU fell 86-78 at Iowa State on Saturday. Robertson broke the NCAA career record with her first field-goal attempt of the day and went on to add five more three-pointers on her way to a team-high 25 points. Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome five double-digit Iowa State scorers, led by a game-high 32 points by Ashley Joens, the Big 12’s leading scorer.
