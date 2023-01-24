ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the last three months than than in the previous two years combined amid the country’s migrant influx. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern Swanton Sector saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period last year, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week, according to a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region, after flying to...
VERMONT STATE

