Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the last three months than than in the previous two years combined amid the country’s migrant influx. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern Swanton Sector saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period last year, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week, according to a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region, after flying to...

VERMONT STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO