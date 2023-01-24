The Detroit Lions have focused on their internal free agents, spending only a little on the open market through the last two offseasons. And while it doesn’t sound like general manager Brad Holmes plans to drift too far from that plan of prioritizing his own free agents. The Lions are in a much different stage of their rebuild with $27.7 million in projected cap space, the 12th most in the NFL. And there are still several fits playing in this weekend’s conference championship games between the Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO