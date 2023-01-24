Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
‘Unicorn’ Luke Hughes dazzles, leads Michigan to first Big Ten sweep
ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Michigan interim head hockey coach Brandon Naurato said Luke Hughes’ past four games were the best of his season. The sophomore defenseman has a new No. 1. He scored four goals to help the seventh-ranked Wolverines erase a three-goal deficit and beat No. 6 Penn State 5-4 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.
Adam Fantilli’s 4 points powers Michigan past No. 6 Penn State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team finally bucked its recent trend. Since mid-November, the seventh-ranked Wolverines were 0-5-1 in the first game of a two-game weekend series. That changed Friday. Freshman Adam Fantilli, a projected top-three pick in the upcoming NHL draft, continued his scoring terror with two...
Another important recruiting weekend on tap for Michigan football
Michigan’s football program welcomed a handful of unofficial visitors for last weekend’s junior day, and the event paid off with a commitment from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond on Wednesday. The Wolverines will host another batch of class of 2024 recruits on campus this...
Wolverine Confidential: Football recruiting, basketball still searching for marquee win
Michigan’s basketball team has been competitive against several quality opponents this season, but it has yet to polish off a marquee win. The Wolverines hung around with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at Crisler Center, but their effort wasn’t enough to matter on the scoreboard, falling 75-70 to drop to 11-10 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
Michigan football fills open quarterbacks coach position
Jim Harbaugh has added a new member to his on-field coaching staff. Michigan announced Friday that it has elevated Kirk Campbell from offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach. The position became vacant a week ago when the university fired Matt Weiss, who has been under investigation by the UM police department for alleged computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall in December.
How to watch Michigan hockey vs. No. 6 Penn State (1/28/23): TV channel, game time, live stream
Michigan’s hockey team will look to complete its first two-game weekend sweep since October when its hosts No. 6 Penn State on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The seventh-ranked Wolverines skated to a 7-3...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Clark Lake Polar Plunge raises over $46,000 for Special Olympics Michigan
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge drew dozens of people to Clark Lake to support Special Olympics Michigan on Saturday. Eagles Nest Bar & Grill hosted the event with a ‘Pre-Plunge Party’ and an ‘After-Splash Bash’ for jumpers and spectators. Many...
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
10 pending free agents in NFL conference title games for Lions to watch
The Detroit Lions have focused on their internal free agents, spending only a little on the open market through the last two offseasons. And while it doesn’t sound like general manager Brad Holmes plans to drift too far from that plan of prioritizing his own free agents. The Lions are in a much different stage of their rebuild with $27.7 million in projected cap space, the 12th most in the NFL. And there are still several fits playing in this weekend’s conference championship games between the Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: El Limon fuses Mediterranean, Mexican cuisines
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant is bringing a fusion of flavor to Ann Arbor. El Limon, 2709 Plymouth Road, blends Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines in dishes like falafel tacos and spinach feta quesadillas. “These are my two favorite cuisines, so it’s nice to cook something that you love...
NFL mock draft roundup: It’s all about defense for the Detroit Lions
There are more NFL mock drafts to sort through for the Detroit Lions, with the focus remaining on defense heading into next week’s Senior Bowl. We’ll track the first-round selections for the Lions at Picks 6 and 18 from national analysts through the previous week. There are five cornerbacks, two edge defenders, two linebackers, two tight ends, two defensive tackles and one safety.
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Watch Michigan zoo animals romp in the snow
ROYAL OAK, MI – A snowstorm swept through the Detroit area this week, dumping eight inches of the fluffy white stuff on Royal Oak – and some of the animals at the Detroit Zoo couldn’t be happier. All week, the zoo has been sharing photos and videos...
This UM student is a world champion Rubik’s Cube solver: 17 seconds, blindfolded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
