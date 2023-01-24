ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football fills open quarterbacks coach position

Jim Harbaugh has added a new member to his on-field coaching staff. Michigan announced Friday that it has elevated Kirk Campbell from offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach. The position became vacant a week ago when the university fired Matt Weiss, who has been under investigation by the UM police department for alleged computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall in December.
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
10 pending free agents in NFL conference title games for Lions to watch

The Detroit Lions have focused on their internal free agents, spending only a little on the open market through the last two offseasons. And while it doesn’t sound like general manager Brad Holmes plans to drift too far from that plan of prioritizing his own free agents. The Lions are in a much different stage of their rebuild with $27.7 million in projected cap space, the 12th most in the NFL. And there are still several fits playing in this weekend’s conference championship games between the Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers.
NFL mock draft roundup: It’s all about defense for the Detroit Lions

There are more NFL mock drafts to sort through for the Detroit Lions, with the focus remaining on defense heading into next week’s Senior Bowl. We’ll track the first-round selections for the Lions at Picks 6 and 18 from national analysts through the previous week. There are five cornerbacks, two edge defenders, two linebackers, two tight ends, two defensive tackles and one safety.
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
