Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Florida residents find nearly $2 million worth of cocaine packages near shore
Residents in the Florida Keys found nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine Monday, according to authorities.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time
Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
Coast guard member arrested for biting girls during sleepover
A United States Coast Guard member has been arrested after biting three girls near their buttocks during a sleepover at his home on a naval installation
WSVN-TV
Dolphin Research Rescue staff rescue dozens of turkey vultures off Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of waterlogged vultures were saved at sea off the Florida Keys. Staff from the Dolphin Research Center rescued the birds on Monday. They used a net to scoop them out of the Gulf of Mexico off of Marathon. Turkey vultures can’t swim, and when they...
keysweekly.com
TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT
A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
Florida man swept away in shark-infested waters by powerful current details shocking survival
Dylan Gartenmayer details his spearfishing experience when he was carried away by a powerful current on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
intheknow.com
Florida family races to save 22-year-old diver after he goes missing at sea for 2 hours
Family members of a 22-year-old Florida man rushed to rescue him after he got caught in an ocean current and went missing at sea for several hours. Dylan Gartenmayer was free diving off of the coast of Key West, Fla., with two friends on Jan. 19 when he did not resurface. He was caught by the powerful Gulf Stream current and was reported missing to his family about two hours later.
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023
Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
keysweekly.com
BUILDING BLOCKS: VILLAGE PERMITS DECREASING & 300 UNITS IN LIMBO
Building permits in the village of Islamorada are decreasing — all but 22 market rate allocations were available in 2022 with 73 applicants waiting to build on their properties. With 11 remaining market rate building permits expected to be drawn down in 2023, the majority of village council members...
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach
The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big. 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”
Florida man bashes woman’s head into windshield for waking up him, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shoved a woman's head through a windshield when she woke him up while he slept in their vehicle.
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
keysweekly.com
MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL
Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
