The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have been linked to one another consistently ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. While the Bucks have reportedly expressed interest in Immanuel Quickley, most of the trade talks surrounding the two teams have centered on Cam Reddish. The Knicks have been looking to find a new home for Reddish for quite some time now after the forward was booted from the rotation. The Bucks have been linked as a possible suitor, and it appears that what they may be offering in a trade has just been revealed.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO