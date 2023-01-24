ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FanSided

NBA insider gives an update on Bucks’ trade interest in Cam Reddish

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have been linked to one another consistently ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. While the Bucks have reportedly expressed interest in Immanuel Quickley, most of the trade talks surrounding the two teams have centered on Cam Reddish. The Knicks have been looking to find a new home for Reddish for quite some time now after the forward was booted from the rotation. The Bucks have been linked as a possible suitor, and it appears that what they may be offering in a trade has just been revealed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon seemingly confirms he’s staying in Philly

Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
