Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance would like to remind everyone that contractors must be licensed with the City in order to do any work requiring a permit. This includes many different types of contractors such as building, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and plumbers. A number of new plumbers have recently been advertising for their services in Alliance without obtaining a license to do so. Please ensure that any contractor you consider hiring is licensed by the City. Before issuing a contractor license, the City checks any previous licenses held in other cities, references, and requires proof of insurance in case anything goes wrong on a job.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO