🏀WBB: Snapped! CSC ends 31-game road losing streak with win at SD Mines
A strong second half spurred the Chadron State College women’s basketball team to a 67-60 victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday night in Rapid City, ending the Eagles’ 31-game losing streak while playing away from home. The Eagles were outscored 15-6 in the first quarter and trailed...
CSC announces international weekend Feb. 9-12
CHADRON – Two additional cultural events, Navajo poet Orlando White and African Soul International, have been scheduled to expand this year’s Chadron State College International Club’s Food Tasting Party into an international weekend. The events will kick off Feb. 9, when White reads his work followed by...
Sandoz’s travels featured in semester-long Chadron exhibit
CHADRON – Travels with Mari is an exhibit in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center from Jan. 9 through May 12. It features photographs from Sandoz’s trips across the U.S. from the 1940s to 1960s. In addition to photos, exhibit artifacts include suitcases, a hat box, purses, perfume bottles, and clothing. One display case is filled with accessories such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and scarves, according to Courtney Kouba, assistant archivist.
Knight Museum hosting 'Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska'
Alliance, NE – The Knight Museum will be hosting a talk, Tuesday, January 31st at 6:00pm, by Cheri Hopkins about her new book “Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska.”. This is a two volume series about local African American Families who pioneered western Nebraska. There will be...
February Fun at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance, NE – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting several new events for adults during February. The Blind Date with a Book Contest will begin Monday, January 30th, and end on Tuesday, February 28th. The Winter Book BINGO contest will end Friday, February 10th at 3pm. The Crochet...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 17
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 17 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a public hearing on first reading on the Nebraska Economic Development Community Development Block Grant application to St. Agnes Academy for funding to purchase and rehabilitate on existing community facility located at 1104 Toluca Ave. for a child development care facility, essential air service for the Alliance Airport and more.
Hemingford student named candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Rylie Wright, a graduating senior at Hemingford High School, has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential...
City of Alliance reminds community about licensed contractors
Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance would like to remind everyone that contractors must be licensed with the City in order to do any work requiring a permit. This includes many different types of contractors such as building, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and plumbers. A number of new plumbers have recently been advertising for their services in Alliance without obtaining a license to do so. Please ensure that any contractor you consider hiring is licensed by the City. Before issuing a contractor license, the City checks any previous licenses held in other cities, references, and requires proof of insurance in case anything goes wrong on a job.
