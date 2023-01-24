The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.

BELLEVUE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO