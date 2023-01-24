Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’
The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
linknky.com
NKY Chamber announces annual day in Frankfort for Feb. 23
The NKY Chamber of Commerce will take a group of members to the capital for the annual day in Frankfort on Feb. 23. Members will have the opportunity to hear from and have discussions with members of the NKY Caucus and the Kentucky Legislature. Planned for discussion are key topics...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
linknky.com
Newport Independent School staff member, student honored at NAACP event
A staff member and a student from Newport Independent Schools were honored during the Jan. 16 Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP’s Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon. Coordinator of the Newport Intermediate School Family Resource Center, Marshelle Watkins-Blackwell, was honored with the Northern Kentucky NAACP...
linknky.com
New council, new space: Fort Thomas meets in remodeled chambers
Residents and officials got a first glimpse of the newly renovated Fort Thomas City Building at the city’s first council meeting of the year on Jan. 23. While the remainder of the space is not quite ready, officials did receive permission from the building inspector to hold meetings in the newly redesigned council chambers.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
Fox 19
Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate was apprehended after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Tyrone Edwards “took advantage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Ohio woman stole Veteran benefits for over 48 years by pretending to be her dead mother who died in 1973
(WTRF) A 76-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio woman has been ordered to repay $461,780 that she illegally took from the Veterans Administration over 48 years by impersonating her mother, who died in 1973. Irene Ferrin was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati today to five years of probation, including one year of home detention. According to […]
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
linknky.com
Rick Robinson’s 1968: Chapter 1
Rick Robinson is a local author who is writing a book based on life in Northern Kentucky in 1968 and what we can learn now. LINK will be publishing his book chapter by chapter in a recurring series here at linknky.com. This is chapter 1. The news stories of 1968...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
linknky.com
Executive director of Renaissance Covington to take role at ArtsWave
Nick Wade is slated to take a role on the campaign management team with ArtsWave after resigning from his position with Renaissance Covington. In an email on Tuesday, he said that his last day with the organization is Jan. 27. “I am thrilled to be able to continue doing great...
linknky.com
Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes
Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
linknky.com
Mission accomplished: Renaissance Covington bids farewell after 20 years of community building initiatives
Decades ago, dilapidated or vacant buildings within Covington’s central business district were a normality. Due to the work of nonprofits like Renaissance Covington, the central business district is now thriving, serving as a symbolic reminder of the city’s drastic turnaround. Now after nearly 20 years of continuous community...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Times Gazette
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Trevor Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
