Yahoo Sports
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WHIO Dayton
45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78
DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has now declared a Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Johnson, Brown, and Decatur Counties beginning early morning on Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected...
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
linknky.com
Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes
Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
linknky.com
Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’
The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
1017thepoint.com
10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK
(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
WKYT 27
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
WCPO
Winter Storm Warning canceled, here's what's ahead
The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories have been CANCELED, however we still have some slick conditions across the area. Check the latest road conditions here. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier in the day led to some very heavy snowfall and impressive snow totals! In fact, it broke today's daily snowfall record in Cincinnati!
