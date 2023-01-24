ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Wave 3

Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78

DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
DAYTON, OH
korncountry.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has now declared a Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Johnson, Brown, and Decatur Counties beginning early morning on Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected...
COLUMBUS, IN
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes

Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
COLD SPRING, KY
linknky.com

Bellevue considers smoking ban: ‘Health is a front-runner’

The Bellevue City Council gave the first reading of a proposed smoke-free ordinance during January’s monthly council meeting. The council listened to presentations from Breathe Easy NKY, an alliance of local business and healthcare leaders who were in favor of the ban, as well as comments from businesses owners in Bellevue who allow smoking in their establishments. Council members were broadly in favor of the ordinance.
BELLEVUE, KY
1017thepoint.com

10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK

(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Winter Storm Warning canceled, here's what's ahead

The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories have been CANCELED, however we still have some slick conditions across the area. Check the latest road conditions here. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier in the day led to some very heavy snowfall and impressive snow totals! In fact, it broke today's daily snowfall record in Cincinnati!
CINCINNATI, OH

