Gerard Butler reminisces about the time his sexy dancing sent Hilary Swank to the hospital
Gerard Butler is on the ol’ promotional beat right now, drumming up interest for his new mononymic action movie, Plane. (And is it just us, or should that be stylized Plane!, like with Airplane!? Just saying. Plane!) Said promo duties included an appearance this week on The Talk Show Of Record, a.k.a. The Drew Barrymore Show, where Butler reflected, at Barrymore’s prompting, on his career—including the time he sent Hilary Swank to the hospital with a sexy dance.
Stunning Nielsen study says Stranger Things and Encanto were streamed a lot in 2022
In the last few years, Netflix has decided to be more open about how many people are watching stuff on its streaming service, with the catch always being that any numbers reported by Netflix should be taken with an enormous grain of salt—because it is 100 percent in Netflix’s best interest to tell everyone that a new show or movie is very, very popular. That’s always true for every outlet putting out content, but when you’re the one telling people how successful the thing you made is, it’s a good idea for everybody else to be a little cautious.
Where does Disney go in the next 10 years?
At this given moment, the Walt Disney Company stands firmly at the apex of Hollywood, after putting Netflix on notice with the shrewd launch of the streaming outlet Disney+, smartly managing its high-spectacle theatrical slate just as moviegoers are increasingly returning to the multiplexes, and benefitting from a more synergistic approach between its theme park attractions and its powerful entertainment properties—including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
RuPaul's Drag Race cuts up a fascinating fashion-house inspired challenge
The fifth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s 15th season makes for good reality television. It’s mostly thanks to how Sugar’s exit affects Spice, who is emotional about the win/loss, and the other queens who seem supportive of her. The brewing tension between Mistress and Marcia over who placed second and third last week is less supportive. After gaining sympathy from the other queens, Spice manages to stir some drama by suggesting they’re the ones who deserved to be sent home over Sugar. Aura brings up the issue the next day, but Spice is saved by RuPaul’s entrance.
Avatar: Way Of Water cruises past The Force Awakens to become 4th biggest movie of all time
James Cameron’s Avatar franchise creeps every closer to total domination of the planetary box office today, as Variety reports that Avatar: The Way Of Water has just passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens—the highest-grossing film in that particular franchise—in the all-time box office gross rankings. That puts Way Of Water, which recently cruised past $2 billion at the international box office, in fourth place overall, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame (at No. 2) and… two other James Cameron movies. (That’s Titanic, in third position, and the original Avatar, which reclaimed its spot at the top of the pile in March of 2021 when it returned to theaters in China, blowing past Avengers in the process.)
What's on TV this week—Pamela: A Love Story, The Ark, Freeridge
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01...
Our long national nightmare ends as Succession finally sets return date, shares trailer
If you just heard a chorus of celebratory “fuck offs” and a collective, nationwide sigh of relief, it’s because today is a very special day for America—nay, the world. Over a year after airing their explosive season 3 finale, Succession has finally announced the date of its season 4 return to HBO. The Roys (and presumably Jeremy Strong) will be back to their usual gaslighting, gatekeeping, and girlboss-ing March 26th.
