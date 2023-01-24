In the last few years, Netflix has decided to be more open about how many people are watching stuff on its streaming service, with the catch always being that any numbers reported by Netflix should be taken with an enormous grain of salt—because it is 100 percent in Netflix’s best interest to tell everyone that a new show or movie is very, very popular. That’s always true for every outlet putting out content, but when you’re the one telling people how successful the thing you made is, it’s a good idea for everybody else to be a little cautious.

2 DAYS AGO