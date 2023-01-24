Read full article on original website
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
Mayfair Witches: Director Axelle Carolyn Breaks Down "Curiouser and Curiouser" (Exclusive)
On AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, views have been following along with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) as she goes on an unexpected journey as she comes to discover not only that she has supernatural powers, but the truth about her biological family and its legacy — including a dark entity named Lasher — that she is connected to. Last week, that connection became more real than ever with Rowan encountering Lasher during a second line on the streets of New Orleans, but this week's episode, "Curiouser and Curiouser", takes Rowan deeper into the Mayfair family and all its mysteries and proves to be a major turning point.
The Last of Us Recap With Spoilers: "Long Long Time"
Spoiler Warning: This article will contain major spoilers for HBO's The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game from 2013. The third episode of The Last of Us picks up with Ellie and Joel in the woods 10 miles west of Boston, likely only hours after the death of Tess. Ellie notices Joel is being cold to her and assumes he's partially blaming her for Tess' death. She tells him that he chose to do this for the truck battery and no one forced him to do this, so she shouldn't be blamed. As much as it pains Joel to hear this, he knows it's true and agrees with her. The two continue their journey to Bill and Frank's where Ellie continues to annoy and pester Joel about a bunch of miscellaneous things, but he remains short with her. The two arrive at an abandoned store in the middle of a rural area where Joel reveals he stashed some supplies years ago.
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Disney+ Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled at Disney+ after just two seasons. On Saturday, series co-creator Phil Hay broke the news to fans, writing that Season 2 would be the end of the series and that he had no regrets — and was proud of what they had made with the series. In the short thread, Hay also expressed gratitude to those involved with the series as well as reminded fans that the existing episodes of the series will continue to live on Disney+ for fans to "find it whenever you want to visit."
Fast X: Vin Diesel Hypes Trailer With Jason Momoa Set Photo
Vin Diesel is hyping the imminent arrival of the trailer for Fast X – and he's using co-star Jason Momoa to do it! Vin Diesel has posted yet another set photo from Fast X featuring himself and Jason Momoa – this time, the two action/superhero movie stars are seated on some stone guardrails for a highway, with a blue screen behind them – which will presumably later be filled-in with the visual effects needed to create some epic Fast & Furious vehicular mayhem.
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Wild Buffy Fan Theory
Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spot Reveals New Footage
In just a matter of weeks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to go to theaters and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest film in the Peyton Reed-directed franchise. Given that it's the next picture up on the Marvel Studios release slate, it's getting an increasingly large heap of attention through marketing and publicity efforts. As such, the latest television spot promoting the film unveils even more footage from the threequel, teasing just has massive of a scope the film has.
Donkey Kong Fans are Torn on Seth Rogen's First Super Mario Movie Lines
A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released today, and while it did feature some previously seen footage, it also gave Nintendo fans some exciting new things to see. Not only does the commercial feature the debut of the Cat Mario power-up, it also features the first lines from Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong! Rogen's iconic laugh is on full display in the commercial, as he reacts to the appearance of the Cat Mario suit. After managing to compose himself, Donkey Kong switches back to business, as he tells Mario "now you die."
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Skinamarink Streaming Date Confirmed
After scaring up well over a million dollars at the box office, the viral hit movie Skinamarink has confirmed when it will become available for streaming. Directed and written by Kyle Edward Ball, AMC has announced that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder starting very soon, debuting on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2. The IFC Films release previously had its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Viewers eager to see the movie won't have to wait long, and the timeframe on the film's release actually was moved up by almost a year.
Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Cameos As Creed on Weekend Update
Ahead of the release of Creed 3 in March, Michael B. Jordan appeared as Adonis Creed on Saturday Night Live. Making his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy, Jordan's Creed appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. At the tail end of the segment, Jordan appeared as a former fling of Heidi Gardner's Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie Ever).
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What She Kept From the Buffy Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar has been busy promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, which is based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. The supernatural teen show centers on werewolves, which isn't exactly new territory for Gellar. The actor played the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and she's been fielding questions about the beloved series during her Wolf Pack press tour. During a WhoWhatWear video, Gellar was asked about keeping items from the Buffy set and she revealed she still has a pair of boots from the show.
Poker Face: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Explain One of the Best Cameos
Rian Johnson was just nominated for an Academy Award for writing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the Netflix film isn't the only new murder mystery from the creative. Yesterday saw the debut of Poker Face, the new series inspired by shows like Columbo and Murder She Wrote that stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman with a very special talent who keeps finding herself having to solve some nasty crimes. The show's first four episodes are now available on Peacock and they feature an array of guest stars. The show's second episode, "The Night Shift," includes a rare TV appearance by John Ratzenberger who is best known for playing Cliff Clavin on Cheers and voicing many beloved Pixar characters. Recently, Johnson and Lyonne spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about the iconic actor's episode.
Blake Lively to Star in Adaptation of Controversial Hit Novel
Blake Lively has officially landed her next movie role — and it is one that fans of "BookTok" will surely recognize. On Thursday, reports indicated that Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the buzzed-about novel from Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, whose filmography includes Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, is also set to direct the movie, after optioning the rights to the project in 2019. I Am Not Okay With This' Christy Hall is writing the script and producing. Lively is executive producing alongside Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.
