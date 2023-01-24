Indiana Man Accidentally Handed Bag Full Of Cash At McDonald's Drive-Thru

Photo: Getty Images

An Indiana man went through a McDonal's drive-thru and was given a bag full of cash instead of his food. Fox 4 News reported that the customer, Josiah Vargas , recorded the incident and posted it to TikTok.

According to the video, he was supposed to receive a sausage McMuffin. Instead, he was handed a bag that contained small plastic bags full of cash.

Vargas asks in the video, "What is this? Why would they do this?"

Vargas admitted that he was tempted to keep the money, but instead returned it to the chain. He asks in the video, "Why would you guys do this to me? You know how bad I want this money?"

McDonald's employees can be heard in the video expressing their gratitude and relief when he brought the money back to the eatery.

An employee said in the video, "Oh my God, look at that. I really want to give you a hug." Vargas walked out and said that the employees were crying as they hugged him and thanked him.

The employees rewarded him with $200 and free food for a month for bringing the bag of money back.

Vargas said, "Do good, people."

Check out the video below: