Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge review: a true pro PS5 controller, for a price
“The DualSense Edge offers excellent customization options for PS5 fans, but its high price point makes it a luxury purchase.”. There’s a dirty secret about PS5 controllers: No matter how great a third-party one is, a Sony-developed one is always going to be best-in-class. That’s not because the company produces better hardware than PowerA, Victrix, or Scuf; it’s simply because Sony holds the patents for the DualSense’s signature features. No matter how innovative another controller is, you’ll only get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on an official Sony gamepad.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Digital Trends
Ranking all 12 versions of Windows, from worst to best
You can tell a person’s age by which version of Windows is their favorite. I have fond memories of XP and Windows 98 SE, so you can take a guess at mine, but I have colleagues who are much more enamored with Windows 7, or Windows 95. We all have something disparaging to say about Windows 8 though, and the less said about Windows Vista the better.
Digital Trends
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
Ready to upgrade your gaming rig for the new year? You’re in luck, because post-holiday sales are a great time for gaming PC deals. Case in point: Dell is selling the Alienware Aurora R14 pre-built PC for $1,900. That’s not exactly cheap, but it is a $600 discount off its usual price of $2,500. It’s a great deal when you consider the star component of the rig: an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Digital Trends
Like a Dragon: Ishin! makes the traditional Yakuza format even better
The Yakuza name may be no more, but that doesn’t mean that the RPG series is going away anytime soon. Now rebranded as Like a Dragon, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio seems more eager than ever to pump out entries in its ever-expanding universe — to the point of nearly annualizing it. This year will be no different, as February 21 will see the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin! on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Digital Trends
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears. “With three drivers per bud, the SoundPeats Opera05 are a bargain for audiophiles on a strict budget.”. It shouldn’t matter what name is on a set of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. If it delivers a great experience for the price, it’s going to get a good score.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Digital Trends
If you think PCs are dying, you haven’t been paying attention
It’s been a grim week for the world of computers. If you aren’t up-to-date on financial statements (and I can’t blame you for that), let me catch you up to speed. Microsoft started the week by posting a 39% decline in its Windows revenue, followed shortly by Intel recording a 36% drop for its Client Computing Group (consumer products). AMD and Apple are announcing their earnings next week, with dire predictions as the demand for PCs comes to a standstill.
Digital Trends
How to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs
When it comes to smart plugs, few are as versatile and affordable as the Amazon Smart Plug. These useful gadgets offer a bit of “smart” functionality to a wide assortment of electronics, making it easy to automate their performance. One of the greatest features of the Amazon Smart Plug is that it can be powered on and off at specific times of day. If you’re curious to know how it works, here’s a closer look at how to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs.
Digital Trends
15 years later, the MacBook Air could soon have its best year ever
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the first-ever MacBook Air going on sale. A decade and a half later, 2023 could be an amazing year for fans of the laptop that changed the industry. That’s because right now the MacBook Air is in the finest shape of its life,...
Comments / 0