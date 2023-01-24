Housing advocate Diane Luther says Sacramento region has land on which to build — what it needs is permanent funding

Re: “Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter” by Scott Thomas Anderson (Crime beat, Dec. 29) Behind this story is the real tragedy that plays out everyday, everywhere: That there are way too many unplanned dog and cats born. All of that is because of poor ownership and lack of spay or neutering. There simply should not be so many unwanted animals. Pet owners need to recognize that a pet adoption is every bit as much a commitment as any other adoption. Anyone who thinks a dog is denied his “manhood” by neutering is hiding their own deficiencies.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO