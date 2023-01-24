Housing advocate Diane Luther says Sacramento region has land on which to build — what it needs is permanent funding

Read full article on original website
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Del Paso Boulevard Partnership Executive Director Daniel Savala talks about how more affordable housing will also help local businesses
Daniel Savala is a lifelong Sacramentan who joined the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership as its executive director in 2021. The property and business improvement district works to strengthen the retail corridor of this part of North Sacramento. Savala is a big proponent of increased housing density in his community, which...
Round-up: The Sacramento area starts getting hot again with a slate of upcoming musical performances
Stevie Ray Vaughan’s album “Couldn’t Stand the Weather” was California’s mantra for January; but now, with blue cloudless skies on the horizon, the Capital Region’s most-intriguing venues are presenting some blood-warming live action on their stages. From the high-running banks of the Sacramento River...
Assembly Housing Committee Chair Buffy Wicks on how the state is moving the needle on housing affordability
Assemblymember Buffy Wicks knows there is no such thing as a quick fix when it comes to California’s housing crisis. Solving a problem that goes back decades requires communication, coordination and big-time champions. This year, Assemblymember Wicks (D-Oakland), chair of the Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development, introduced...
Sacramento housing expert Cathy Creswell pinpoints regulation, land-use reform and incentives needed to address the area’s affordability crisis
Cathy Creswell says that having a safe, affordable home is more than about housing — it’s about people’s health, economic stability and children’s education. With more than 30 years of experience in affordable housing, Creswell has worked in government and private organizations. She was a Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency commissioner, an acting director at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, and is a current board member at the nonprofit organization Mutual Housing California.
Sacramento’s Habitat for Humanity CEO Leah Miller on how we need to look at affordable housing as a spectrum
Leah Miller became president and CEO Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in 2017. The nonprofit works to eliminate substandard housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, advocating for fair policies and providing other resources. It builds more than a dozen houses annually. We spoke to Miller about how Habitat...
Scribblings on a scribbler: Mr. Hooper shares his muse with Sacramento’s generations
Since the September release of his tenth album “The Passionate Scribblings of a Grammatic Architect,” Sacramento hip-hop artist Mr. Hooper has been going nonstop. That’s not out of the ordinary for him, but the last few weeks saw Hooper especially busy as he appeared on podcasts and received recognition for the noteworthy collaborations in his new musical effort.
Sacramento Library marks an international milestone on digital book checkouts
The Sacramento Public Library recently announced that it reached a record-breaking 3 million digital book checkouts in 2022, elevating it to one of the top 20 public library systems in the world for digital circulation. Library officials said the achievement illustrates the continued growth – and clear importance – of...
Sacramento Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event has the goal of finding good homes during its showcase Jan. 21 thru Jan. 22
Cat lovers unite! This gathering presented by the Loving Cats Worldwide group will span two days and highlight some of the coolest-looking breeds that locals can find anywhere. Attendees can expect to see judging rings, special demonstrations and expert speakers, along with a tantalizing array of different feline types. There...
2700 Acres: Henry George and the Bohemian Club
After the richest men in California temporarily shut-down a crusading Sacramento journalist, he went on to be a force within the region’s most intriguing press club. This Land is Your Land. This Land is My Land. The Bohemian Club formed in the late winter of 1872, 150 years ago,...
In Rancho Cordova, search intensifies for ‘person of interest’ in murder of former high school football star
It’s been over four months since the Shearer family found themselves rushing between one Sacramento-area hospital and another in the middle of the night, hoping with every fiber of their beings that they wouldn’t learn the worst once they located their son. Yet, when the family did finally...
Letters: Animal abuse, rights violations, housing & eviction policy and hatin’ on Sacramento
Re: “Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter” by Scott Thomas Anderson (Crime beat, Dec. 29) Behind this story is the real tragedy that plays out everyday, everywhere: That there are way too many unplanned dog and cats born. All of that is because of poor ownership and lack of spay or neutering. There simply should not be so many unwanted animals. Pet owners need to recognize that a pet adoption is every bit as much a commitment as any other adoption. Anyone who thinks a dog is denied his “manhood” by neutering is hiding their own deficiencies.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
