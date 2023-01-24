ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State HC Bill O'Brien hired as Patriots offensive coordinator; reports

By George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sWCN_0kPa6wzp00

(WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be returning to the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low and Adam Schefter , O’Brien will leave the University of Alabama to be the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. lands in first round of NFL Draft expert’s mock draft

O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator from 2009-11 before taking the Penn State job in 2012 following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

O’Brien was credited with helping stabilize the Penn State program during his two years at University Park, finishing with a 15-9 record amid sanctions and a bowl ban.

After leading Penn State to an 8-4 record O’Brien won the 2012 Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

O’Brien left Penn State after the 2013 season to be the head coach of the Houston Texans where he coached for parts of seven seasons with a 52-48 record. He was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020 after taking the Texans to six playoff games, going 2-4.

Since leaving Houston, O’Brien coached at Alabama as their offensive coordinator, briefly coaching now-Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

