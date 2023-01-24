Read full article on original website
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
stlpublicradio.org
Former police chief wasn’t fired, East St. Louis mayor says. He ‘effectively retired’
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III announced in a press release Thursday that the city’s police chief, Kendall Perry, has “officially retired” from police department. But in an interview with the Belleville News-Democrat on Wednesday,...
Dan Isom to step down as interim public safety director in St. Louis, deputy fire chief to replace him
ST. LOUIS — Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom is stepping down after two years at the helm of arguably one of the city’s most important departments. The former chief of the St. Louis Police Department is heading to Ameren next month to become the vice president of safety, security and crisis management.
KMOV
St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote to double salary, bill heads to mayor’s desk
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to double their salary Friday. The final vote was 15 for, 8 against and 1 abstention. The plan would double the salary from about $36,000 to $72,000. It would go into effect in April, when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14. Alderpersons are expected to work 32 hours a week.
Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will serve in the role during a national search for Isom's replacement
Bill to bypass St. Louis Circuit Attorney gets hearing in Jefferson City
“It is true that I don’t live in St. Louis,” says Representative Lane Roberts. “The idea that we are watching people die because we don’t want to be criticized for taking action is equally unconscionable.”
Voters could approve commission to update St. Louis city charter
Voters will decide on a proposal in April that could give them a larger say in St. Louis City government through a commission to review the city charter.
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme
ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk settles in to new job
The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
KSDK
Crowds attend Florissant town hall forum addressing recreational marijuana
In just a couple of weeks, people 21 and older will be able to use recreational marijuana. Our Brent Solomon went to a town hall forum addressing questions.
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
Should St. Louis police return to state control? Missouri Senate hears arguments
Years after control of the St. Louis Police Department was given to the city, some argue that control should be returned to the state. The Missouri Senate heard arguments from both sides, including newly-appointed police chief Robert Tracy.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Clemency requested for man facing execution in Jennings quadruple murder
At least one person has requested clemency for Leonard Taylor, a man facing execution next month for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
St. Louis Aldermen to vote on traffic safety lights for emergency vehicles
St. Louis Aldermen will vote today on whether to install traffic safety lights in the intersections.
Washington Missourian
Man lodges complaint over Franklin County Sheriff's Department with commissioners
A man who alleged his wife, a former Franklin County sheriff’s detective, was having an affair with another sheriff’s department detective while on-duty appeared before the Franklin County Commission last week to lodge what he called a “citizen’s complaint” against various members of the Sheriff’s Department for failing to supervise the officers.
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
