ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk settles in to new job

The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
timestribunenews.com

Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening

The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Washington Missourian

Man lodges complaint over Franklin County Sheriff's Department with commissioners

A man who alleged his wife, a former Franklin County sheriff’s detective, was having an affair with another sheriff’s department detective while on-duty appeared before the Franklin County Commission last week to lodge what he called a “citizen’s complaint” against various members of the Sheriff’s Department for failing to supervise the officers.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy