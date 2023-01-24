The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO