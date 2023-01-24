Read full article on original website
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
One Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)
At least one person was dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, WFMZ reports.A vehicle and the tractor collided on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road around 4:30 p.m., bringing the coroner to the scene, the outlet said. FATAL CRASH | HAMILTO…
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County Sunday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a tractor-trailer traveling east on Hamilton Boulevard struck the car.
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
Early morning fire incinerates Susquehanna County home
THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins. The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts […]
Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County
A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
WOLF
Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
Program Shows Cubs Live in Den
STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Police standoff in Wayne County ends
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
State police investigation in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
