Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Early morning fire incinerates Susquehanna County home

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins. The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County

A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Gregory Vellner

Program Shows Cubs Live in Den

STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police standoff in Wayne County ends

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State police investigation in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA

