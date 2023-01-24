ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person.

ORIGINAL

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30.

Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what he was wearing, but he is described as having short shaggy hair and he was growing out a beard. Police say it’s possible he is staying at an unknown friend’s residence.

EPD asks for people to please call 9-1-1 if they have any information or know his whereabouts.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

