Player grades: Bulls win third-straight on Monday vs. Hawks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls won their third-straight game on Monday night, outlasting the Atlanta Hawks, 111-100.

The game was tied at 78 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulls outscored the Hawks by 11 points in the final 12 minutes to clinch the victory, led by DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams, who both scored nine points in the fourth.

DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 26 points, six assists, and three steals on 11-of-21 shooting from the field.

Williams finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while Zach LaVine finished with 20 points.

Check out the player grades below from Monday night’s victory over Atlanta.

List

Zach LaVine: B

Zach LaVine finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor. LaVine scored eight points in the fourth to help DeRozan and company outlast Trae Young and the Hawks.

Patrick Williams: A

Patrick Williams had one of his best games of the season on Monday, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 6-of-11 from the floor, including scoring nine points in the fourth to lead the Bulls to victory.

Alex Caruso: A+

Monday was an ideal Alex Caruso game for the Bulls in the win vs. Atlanta. Caruso was aggressive on offense, scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting along with four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block.

Coby White: B+

Despite constant trade rumors, Coby White played well off the bench on Monday, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Comments / 0

 

