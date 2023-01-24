Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour & New Album ‘Walk Around the Moon’
Dave Matthews Band is returning this year with a new album and a full summer tour in support. The veteran, record-setting rock band announced on Tuesday (Jan. 24) that Walk Around the Moon , their 10th studio album, is set to drop May 19 via RCA Records.
Spanning 12 original tracks, Walk Around the Moon was formed during the pandemic and “is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” reads a statement from the band.
Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of the new project. The first release from it is “Madman’s Eyes,” which arrived with the album announcement.
Producer Rob Evans worked on “Madman’s Eyes,” which DMB road-tested at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, back in November 2021.
The fresh cut blends Middle Eastern vibes with horns and strings, and sees Matthews pose the question, “When it’s too late to untwist the knife/ How do we face hatred with the love inside us.”
Longtime collaborator John Alagia served as executive producer of Walk Around the Moon , with Evans working on most of its tracks. A limited-edition deluxe vinyl option is available exclusively at the official DMB website .
With the new collection comes a major North American jaunt. Following three dates in Mexico, DMB will kick off its U.S. run at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, on May 19. As the calendar currently stands, the trek is scheduled to wrap Sept. 3 with the last in a three-night stand at Gorge Amphitheatre, in George, Wash.
Walk Around the Moon is the follow-up to Come Tomorrow from 2018, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 , the band’s seventh consecutive leader, a hot streak that dates back to 1998’s Before These Crowded Streets. DMB is the only group to see seven straight studio albums bow at No. 1 on the U.S. tally.
Formed in Charlottesville, Va., in 1991, DMB has more than 25 million career ticket sales and upwards of 38 million combined CD and DVD sales, according to reps.
Though, despite winning the fan vote by a wide margin in 2020, DMB has yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Matthews, the South Africa-born band leader, was named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, and is committed to offsetting the carbon footprint created by touring , by participating in the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign.
Tickets for the DMB summer tour will be available to the general public beginning Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Visit davematthewsband.com for more information, or check the DMB Warehouse Fan Association for presales.
Check out “Madman’s Eyes”:
Walk Around the Moo n tracklist:
- Walk Around The Moon
- Madman’s Eyes
- Looking For A Vein
- The Ocean And The Butterfly
- It Could Happen
- Something To Tell My Baby
- After Everything
- All You Wanted Was Tomorrow
- The Only Thing
- Break Free
- Monsters
- Singing From The Windows
2023 North American tour dates:
- May 9 — Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, DF
- May 11 — Auditorio Pabellon M, Monterrey, NL,
- May 13 — Teatro Diana, Guadalajara, JAL
- May 19 — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX
- May 20 — Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX,
- May 23 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR
- May 24 — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS
- May 26 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- May 27 — Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- May 30 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC
- May 31 — Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC
- June 2 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC
- June 3 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC
- June 9 — Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY
- June 10 — Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
- June 14 — Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY
- June 16 — Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME
- June 17 — Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- June 23 — The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
- June 24 — Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- June 27 — Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- June 29 — American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, Milwaukee, WI
- June 30 — Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- July 1 — Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- July 7 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL
- July 8 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL
- July 11 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- July 12 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- July 14 — Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 15 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs,
- July 18 — PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- July 19 — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
- July 21 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- July 22 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- July 25 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- July 26 — The Amphitheater at the Wharf, Orange Beach, AL
- July 28 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL
- July 29 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 24 — Yaamava’ Resort and Casino, Highland, CA
- Aug. 25 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
- Aug. 26 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
- Aug. 29 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
- Sept. 1 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
- Sept. 2 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
- Sept. 3 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
