2023 NFL draft: 69 prospects granted special eligibility

The NFL has released a list of college prospects who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 draft coming at the end of April.

The list has some of the top prospects in this draft class, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones from repeat national champion Georgia, plus Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Here is the full list of 69 players, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.



In our latest seven-round mock draft for the Seahawks we picked Young at No. 5 overall plus two more of his teammates in later rounds.

