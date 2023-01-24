ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 NFL draft: 69 prospects granted special eligibility

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6MFB_0kPa4tQ400

The NFL has released a list of college prospects who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 draft coming at the end of April.

The list has some of the top prospects in this draft class, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones from repeat national champion Georgia, plus Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Here is the full list of 69 players, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Nice.

In our latest seven-round mock draft for the Seahawks we picked Young at No. 5 overall plus two more of his teammates in later rounds.

More Seahawks 2023 mock drafts

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sign or pass: What Giants should do with pending free agents

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is entering his second offseason with the club and after a roaring start, he’s ready to turn the Giants into perennial winners. It won’t be easy. Like last year, Schoen will be faced with several difficult decisions when it comes to retaining players. It appears to be a foregone conclusion that quarterback Daniel Jones will be back but at what price is the only question.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers players react to hiring of Frank Reich

We know how Carolina Panthers players (both past and present) feel about Steve Wilks. But how do they feel about what went down on Thursday?. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the guys who are currently employed by the organization are understanding of and excited over the hiring of Frank Reich—even at the expense of the beloved Wilks. And Panthers of the past . . . ?
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief

Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers didn't ask Steve Wilks to be a part of Frank Reich's coaching staff

Well, at least the Carolina Panthers are treating this situation with some respect for everyone involved. Thursday afternoon brought some disappointing news for Steve Wilks, as the franchise he revived from the depths of despair this past season dumped him. The Panthers, instead, hired Frank Reich as their new head coach—effectively ending Wilks’ hopes of becoming the full-time leader of his hometown team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers fans hilariously troll the entire city of Philadelphia by turning the Rocky statue into 'Brocky'

The San Francisco 49ers are going to have to be careful just how amped up they get for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Keeping in boxing theme with the Eagles listening to Creed to prepare for the big game, the 49ers contingent in Philly has decided to troll the city’s beloved Rocky statue by adorning it with a San Francisco jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy