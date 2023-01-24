Read full article on original website
Single-family home sells in Rutland for $299,900
Anita Ofori ware and Patrick Ofori ware acquired the property at 9 Highland Park Road, Rutland, from Jr Johnny V Est Bartek on Jan. 13, 2023. The $299,900 purchase price works out to $252 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,712 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $369,000
Vincent Iannacci and Rachel Christie acquired the property at 28 Lilly Drive, Leominster, from Rodrigo J Donascimento and Lisa N Donascimento on Jan. 13, 2023, for $369,000 which works out to $323 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 9,977 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Milford for $316,000
Oswaldino Tose and Claudia Basilio bought the property at 12 Pond Street, Milford, from Point Invs Llc Turning on Jan. 9, 2023. The $316,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 2,500-square-foot lot. These...
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $288,000 in Gardner
Christopher Emerick and Victoria Heath bought the property at 106 Rich Street, Gardner, from Carl E Bruso on Jan. 12, 2023, for $288,000 which represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 3,485 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Gardner: $310,000 for a three-bedroom home
Nixon Etiennedahommey and Stefy Aurilus acquired the property at 111 Maple Street, Gardner, from Michael D Reid and Sordana M Reid on Jan. 11, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $190. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6,633-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000
Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough
Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Ware for $400,000
Audra Ekmalian acquired the property at 1 Briar Circle, Ware, from Carl R Waal and Joan M Waal on Jan. 10, 2023. The $400,000 purchase price works out to $226 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Single-family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $1.1 million
Haritha Shaik and Gaush Shaik bought the property at 596 South Street, Shrewsbury, from Anil K Vuppala and Aida C Vuppala on Jan. 13, 2023, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Charlton for $585,000
Peter Midura and Katherine Deane acquired the property at 13 McIntyre Road, Charlton, from Arthur H Breault on Jan. 12, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. These nearby...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer
Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750
Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500
Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
Single-family residence sells in Fitchburg for $460,000
Salvatore Perla and Kelley Perla acquired the property at 71 View Street, Fitchburg, from D View St Llc C on Jan. 13, 2023. The $460,000 purchase price works out to $114 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Sale closed in Ashburnham: $424,900 for a three-bedroom home
Lisa Donascimento and Rodrigo Donascimento acquired the property at 9 Juniper Road, Ashburnham, from Investments Llc Mdm on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $259. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
MassLive.com
