Single-family home sells in Rutland for $299,900

Anita Ofori ware and Patrick Ofori ware acquired the property at 9 Highland Park Road, Rutland, from Jr Johnny V Est Bartek on Jan. 13, 2023. The $299,900 purchase price works out to $252 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,712 square-foot lot.
RUTLAND, MA
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $369,000

Vincent Iannacci and Rachel Christie acquired the property at 28 Lilly Drive, Leominster, from Rodrigo J Donascimento and Lisa N Donascimento on Jan. 13, 2023, for $369,000 which works out to $323 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 9,977 square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Milford for $316,000

Oswaldino Tose and Claudia Basilio bought the property at 12 Pond Street, Milford, from Point Invs Llc Turning on Jan. 9, 2023. The $316,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 2,500-square-foot lot. These...
MILFORD, MA
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000

Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
ATHOL, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $288,000 in Gardner

Christopher Emerick and Victoria Heath bought the property at 106 Rich Street, Gardner, from Carl E Bruso on Jan. 12, 2023, for $288,000 which represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 3,485 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
GARDNER, MA
Sale closed in Gardner: $310,000 for a three-bedroom home

Nixon Etiennedahommey and Stefy Aurilus acquired the property at 111 Maple Street, Gardner, from Michael D Reid and Sordana M Reid on Jan. 11, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $190. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6,633-square-foot lot.
GARDNER, MA
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000

Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
OXFORD, MA
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough

Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Ware for $400,000

Audra Ekmalian acquired the property at 1 Briar Circle, Ware, from Carl R Waal and Joan M Waal on Jan. 10, 2023. The $400,000 purchase price works out to $226 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
WARE, MA
Single family residence sells in Charlton for $585,000

Peter Midura and Katherine Deane acquired the property at 13 McIntyre Road, Charlton, from Arthur H Breault on Jan. 12, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. These nearby...
CHARLTON, MA
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium

David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer

Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPENCER, MA
Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750

Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
GARDNER, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500

Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
FITCHBURG, MA
Single-family residence sells in Fitchburg for $460,000

Salvatore Perla and Kelley Perla acquired the property at 71 View Street, Fitchburg, from D View St Llc C on Jan. 13, 2023. The $460,000 purchase price works out to $114 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
FITCHBURG, MA
Sale closed in Ashburnham: $424,900 for a three-bedroom home

Lisa Donascimento and Rodrigo Donascimento acquired the property at 9 Juniper Road, Ashburnham, from Investments Llc Mdm on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $259. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
