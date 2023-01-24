Read full article on original website
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee boys hoop cruises to win, Somerset hockey still unbeaten
The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action: Boys basketball: Durfee vs Snowden International SCORE:...
Amarillo High's Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer sign to play college tennis
Amarillo High head tennis coach Koby Otto remembers seeing Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer play when they were much younger. He could tell already how talented they both were, even then. He remembers looking over to someone else at the time and saying, "They're future Sandies." He also remembers thinking that a state...
SHG saves best for last: Takeaways from final boys City Tournament games
Sacred Heart-Griffin's boys basketball coach Tim Allen wasn’t happy with the Cyclones first two wins in the 2023 City Tournament but SHG left zero doubt in a 69-33 victory over Lanphier to claim its second straight outright title on Saturday. SHG (22-2 overall, 14-0 Central State Eight Conference, 3-0 City) raced out to...
