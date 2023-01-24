NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Windsor Court kicks off the year with its first themed tea around Mardi Gras this year. To complement the fun event Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12, there is a book signing by Matt Haines, notable author of The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake. Matt will be in the lobby of Windsor Court selling and signing books for guests.

