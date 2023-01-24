Read full article on original website
Related
myneworleans.com
Where To Eat Before Heading to The Saenger
Broadway in New Orleans just released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season at The Saenger Theatre, and “Tina” the musical about Tina Turner is set to hit the stage next week. With that in mind, we thought this week the editor’s would pick their favorite pre-show eateries – all stars in their own right –
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
myneworleans.com
Mardi Gras Gift Guide
Catching beads and be-dazzled stilettos are back in season. If you will be porch watching the parade at your in-laws house or catching a drink at your friend’s house party, before a Mardi Gras ball, don’t go empty hand! Here is a guide to festive, unique gifts to give your loved ones, this Fat Tuesday.
myneworleans.com
Prospect New Orleans Announces Dates and Curatorial Advisory Group
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Prospect New Orleans is thrilled to announce the dates and curatorial framework of Prospect.6, taking place Nov. 2, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025 at venues across New Orleans. The triennial’s sixth edition, led by the Susan Brennan Co-Artistic Directors Miranda Lash and Ebony G. Patterson, will emphasize New Orleans as a point of departure for examining our collective future as it relates to climate change, legacies of colonialism, and definitions of belonging.
myneworleans.com
The Best Women in New Orleans Hospitality
New at Dakar Nola on Wednesdays only the restaurant will host “La Maison de Khady,” so named for Chef Serigne Mbaye’s mother who, from her Harlem home when Serigne was a child, served many comforting home-style West African meals craved by immigrants thousands of miles from their homelands.
myneworleans.com
Mardi Gras Tea at the Windsor Court
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Windsor Court kicks off the year with its first themed tea around Mardi Gras this year. To complement the fun event Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12, there is a book signing by Matt Haines, notable author of The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake. Matt will be in the lobby of Windsor Court selling and signing books for guests.
Comments / 0