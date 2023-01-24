Read full article on original website
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
Triple H Says More Information Regarding NXT Europe Will Be Shared In The Summer
In August 2022 it was announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus leading to the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Not many details have been shared regarding NXT Europe and many NXT UK talents were released following the news of the brand going on hiatus. Speaking to...
